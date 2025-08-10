Audio Vision San Francisco will host a two-day "Experience the Future of Sound" event on Saturday and Sunday, October 18–19, 2025, from 12–6pm at 1628 California Street in San Francisco, with seminars, system demos, and a giveaway drawing.

A large-room "state of the art" system is slated with YG Acoustics loudspeakers, Goldmund electronics, Master Fidelity digital, an Innuos server/streamer, SME analog, Nordost cabling, and Harmonic Resolution Systems isolation. Showroom sessions run both days, plus a headphone room with Audeze electrostatic and planar magnetic headphones and Woo Audio headphone amplifiers.

Saturday’s showroom plan lists Marten loudspeakers, Goldmund electronics, Merason digital, "Innous" streamers, SME analog, Nordost cabling, REL subwoofers, and HRS isolation. Sunday’s plan lists Triangle loudspeakers, Atoll electronics, Merason digital, Innuos streamers, SME analog, REL subwoofers, Nordost cabling, and HRS isolation.

Company reps and staff will present seminars both days. RSVP: info@audiovisionsf.com or (415) 614-1118.

Specifics include the new SME Model 8, the west coast premiere of the Innuos Nazare Reference streamer/server, REL Acoustics S/550 and S/850 subwoofers, and the Nordost QNet7 audio network switch. Location: AudioVision SF, 1628 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94109. Latest info: audiovisionsf.com.