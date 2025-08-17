News

Audio Advice Acquires The Sound Room

Mark Henninger Aug 17, 2025

On August 14, 2025, Audio Advice announced it has acquired The Sound Room, a St. Louis–based audio, video, and home‑automation firm founded in 1983 by David Young. The move adds a St. Louis location to the company's footprint.

The announcement follows Audio Advice Live 2025, held August 1–3 at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Audio Advice, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Raleigh, NC, announced recent showroom openings in Nashville, TN, and Wilmington, NC. It said customers of The Sound Room will gain access to Audio Advice’s online resources, design tools, and product lines.

The Sound Room will continue operating from its St. Louis site with its current team, according to the companies. Young said joining Audio Advice would extend resources and product selection for customers. Audio Advice CEO Scott Newnam said the companies share priorities in service and technology.

Audio Advice lists locations including Raleigh, Charlotte, Wilmington, and Nashville. Financial terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Sound Room into the Audio Advice family,” said Scott Newnam, CEO, of Audio Advice. “Our shared values of excellence, customer service, and passion for technology make this a natural partnership. Together, we will continue to raise the bar for what customers can expect from an audio, video, and automation company.”

Company Info

Audio Advice
www.audioadvice.com/

Audio Advice Acquires The Sound Room

Velodyne Names Playback Distribution Exclusive U.S. Distributor

Joy and Resistance in Manhattan

Onkyo Adds C-30 CD Player to Icon Series

Klipsch to Show Red Oak Finish, Demo Active Crossover at Audio Advice Live

Musical Fidelity Introduces B1xi Integrated Amplifier

AudioQuest Introduces Brave Heart Speaker Cable with ZERO-Tech

Manley Labs Changes Hands

Focal Diva Mezza Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeakers Unveiled

Nagra, DeVore Fidelity at Resolution A/V in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Comments Retired, Letters Welcome: We’re All Ears

MBL Seeks Investors After Filing for Insolvency

Abbey Road Has a New Number: 801

Meet Richard Vandersteen at West Coast Special Events

EMM Labs Luxury Audio & Timepiece Showcase at Bending Wave USA

Sound United Finds a New Home with Harman

Analog Corner #220: Rega's RP8 turntable Aims for Mass Extinction

Audio Advice Acquires The Sound Room

Innuos Nazar&#233; server/streamer

Velodyne Names Playback Distribution Exclusive U.S. Distributor

EISA Hi-Fi Awards 2025-2026

Recording of September 2025: <I>A Tribute to the King Of Zydeco</I>

"Premiumization"

August 2025 Classical Record Reviews

August 2025 Jazz Record Reviews

August 2025 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

Analog Corner #221: Trinity Electronic Design & Thrax Phono Preamplifiers

Treehaus Audiolab The Preamplifier

The Grimm Truth: Eelco Grimm of Grimm Audio

Gramophone Dreams #99: Schiit Audio Stjarna phono preamplifier

Revinylization #67: Rollin' with Leo Parker, a New Tone Poet Reissue

Pro-Ject Audio Systems

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement