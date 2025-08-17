On August 14, 2025, Audio Advice announced it has acquired The Sound Room, a St. Louis–based audio, video, and home‑automation firm founded in 1983 by David Young. The move adds a St. Louis location to the company's footprint.

The announcement follows Audio Advice Live 2025, held August 1–3 at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Audio Advice, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Raleigh, NC, announced recent showroom openings in Nashville, TN, and Wilmington, NC. It said customers of The Sound Room will gain access to Audio Advice’s online resources, design tools, and product lines.

The Sound Room will continue operating from its St. Louis site with its current team, according to the companies. Young said joining Audio Advice would extend resources and product selection for customers. Audio Advice CEO Scott Newnam said the companies share priorities in service and technology.

Audio Advice lists locations including Raleigh, Charlotte, Wilmington, and Nashville. Financial terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Sound Room into the Audio Advice family,” said Scott Newnam, CEO, of Audio Advice. “Our shared values of excellence, customer service, and passion for technology make this a natural partnership. Together, we will continue to raise the bar for what customers can expect from an audio, video, and automation company.”