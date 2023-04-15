Analogue Productions Vinyl Reissues Just Keep On Coming

Acoustic Sounds' Chad Kassem has every reason to look as happy as he does here, because this really has become a new golden age for vinyl, with so many high-quality reissues of classic albums on vinyl that it's hard to know where to start. Acoustic Sounds has established itself as one of the top players in this field with their Analogue Productions reissues, with series after series especially to tempt the jazz lover.

One recent project is Kassem's reissues of titles from the Contemporary Records catalog, recordings from the 1950s and '60s which have been praised by audiophiles for decades for their uncannily natural tone and exceptional performances from top West Coast jazz legends.

Other recent Analogue Productions projects have focused on the Verve, Prestige, and Impulse catalogs.