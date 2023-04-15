Analogue Productions Vinyl Reissues Just Keep On Coming

|
Columns
Best quality and best customer service. I wonder if he second-guessed himself during the lean vinyl years in the 90s, with his then fledgling business. So glad they’re now so busy and doing well. My go to place for all things vinyl.
One recent project is Kassem's reissues of titles from the Contemporary Records catalog, recordings from the 1950s and '60s which have been praised by audiophiles for decades for their uncannily natural tone and exceptional performances from top West Coast jazz legends.
Other recent Analogue Productions projects have focused on the Verve, Prestige, and Impulse catalogs.
I liquidated my vinyl after getting into Oppo & hi-res digital in 2011.
Lately, it seems that APO almost totally focuses on vinyl; & the sound quality of much of their already low quantity SACD output has gone down while the prices have increased. FRUSTRATING.
They USED to be THE LABEL for physical hi-res digital media. I don't know that there is any consistent source today, unless Steven Wilson's name is on it as remix engineer.