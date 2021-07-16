500 Issues!

|Columns
To have even survived for this long is an accomplishment; to have prevailed is a triumph!
JGH's insistence on abandoning stereo for 4-chan (or whatever else it has been called) may be an example of the "broken clock" -- that is, it tells the correct time only twice a day. Having hit on the idea that a magazine devoted to the performance of sound reproduction equipment should focus on how the equipment sounds to a careful listener, rather than on how it measures, JGH hit strikeouts thereafter.
Having lived through all of the 4-channel stuff, beginning with the ingenious efforts to encode 4 channels on a vinyl record, I'm wondering what it was that blinded JGH to the obvious problem with 4 channels: too much equipment in the room for all but those who could afford a dedicated listening room. As time has progressed, the increasing capabilities of two-channel reproduction -- even from vinyl records -- have given listeners a more "3-D" presentation, albeit probably inferior to good 4-channel. Therefore the marginal benefit of 4-channel has been going down, while the marginal cost -- either in money or "decorating issues," has stayed constant.
Good call, JA!