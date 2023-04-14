Yamaha Brings Multiple Debuts to AXPONA

In what is a first for this reporter but surely not for the brand, Yamaha brought a number of choice components to Chicago, presented by Yamaha marketing manager Rebecca Lynn (above) and several employees from Yamaha Japan.

On static display, the 136-year old company introduced new products, including the YH-5000SE Open-back wired Orthodynamic® headphones ($4999), RN2000A Network Receiver ($3999), legacy A-S3200 and A-S2200 integrated amplifiers, new HA-L7A USB DAC headphone amplifier (price unavailable), and prototype NS-2000A floorstanding loudspeakers ($7998/pair).

The RN2000A Network Receiver includes a toroidal transformer, ESS Sabre ES9026PRO Ultra DAC which supports DSD 11.2MHz native playback and 384kHz PCM playback, "Floating and balanced power amplifier and symmetrical construction (states the website)," and MusicCast streaming, in a solid-looking package that offers 90Wpc into 8 ohms; 145Wpc into 4 ohms.

The NS-2000A loudspeaker (88dB sensitivity and 6 ohms impedance) is a 3-way, 4-unit system (1" dome tweeter, 3¼" dome midrange unit, two 6½" woofers), including a "newly developed diaphragm made of a blend of materials, including Zylon® and spruce," cabinet construction designed with vibration analysis technology first employed in Yamaha musical instruments, Yamaha-patented Acoustic Absorber optimized for the NS-2000A, and Yamaha's patented R.S. (Resonance Suppression) Chamber said to suppress unwanted resonances.

Though no longer labeled "Natural Sound" as in years past, the new Yamaha components sported a classic look and smooth-feeling controls, recalling one of my first hi-fi buys as a NC teenager, when prior to upgrading, Yamaha components spelled pride of ownership, in spades.