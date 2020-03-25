Streaming Salvation for the Sequestered

If you’ve cleaned house three times, donated bunches of unwanted clothing to the homeless, exhausted your huge pile of previously untouched discs and files, and streamed yourself blue on Tidal, Qobuz, Primephonic, Idagio, Amazon Music HD, or Roon radio, here’s a place to turn.

With concert halls shuttered and in-person performances curtailed, artists, ensembles, and concert series of all stripes are taking their music online. The list of live-streaming options, many of them streaming in real time, is incredibly rich, and it's growing by the day—so what follows is no more than a snapshot in time. Please add links of your own faves in the comments section, and we'll check them out and add them to the list.

Curtailed live performances also means curtailed incomes for musicians—indeed, raising money to support musicians is the motivation for many of these live-streamed concerts. So, assuming that you yourself have managed to remain more or less fiscally, um, sound—please support unemployed musicians. One way to help is through New Music USA’s solidarity fund. There are many, many others. We'll be posting a post with a list, and some other ways you can help musicians, over the next couple of days.

• Jazz pianist Fred Hersch performs a “Tune of the Day” live daily at 1pm EDT, “for the duration. You don’t have to be on Facebook to watch,” he writes. “Just ignore the prompts to create an account and go to the livestream.” The Ballad of Fred Hersch, an intimate filmed portrait by Charlotte Lagarde and Carrie Lozano, is also available for streaming, courtesy of the directors.

• The Metropolitan Opera offers nightly live streams of Live in HD broadcasts recorded over the past 14 years. Each opera remains available for 23 hours, from 7:30 pm EDT to 6:30 pm the following day. See

• Tune in to Americana Highways on Facebook for live streaming from Americana artists fin 30 minute sets every evening except Sunday, from approximately 7pm until 10pm EDT.

• Deutsche Oper Berlin posts free streams of live performances. Available now, Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, shown in three parts without subtitles.

• Classic Album Sundays presents Classic Albums at Home. Each Sunday at 8pm GMT on the Classic Album Sundays Facebook page, one of the CAS worldwide hosts will present a live session, telling the story behind the featured album. Sessions start March 29 when CAS founder Colleen "Cosmo" Murphy presents Marvin Gaye's What's Goin' On. After the presentation, participants can play the album in their own home in any available format, but following the CAS listening session guidelines: That means not interrupting the performance and refraining from all other activities, including talking.

• During the pandemic, the Berlin Philharmonic grants free access to all concerts and films in the Berliner Philharmoniker Digital Concert Hall. Redeem voucher code BERLINPHIL by March 31.

• NPR offers free Tiny Desk Concerts before they’re available on YouTube.

• Period instrument ensemble American Bach Soloists posts a short snippet daily on Facebook and Twitter.

• The Vienna Staatsoper, aka Vienna State Opera, broadcasts different concerts daily online, starting at either 7:00 pm or 5:00 pm CET. Opera lovers may get dizzy when they see the line-up of stars.

• Boston-based jazz pianist Yoko Miwa will perform live every and Saturday night at 9pm EDT until Boston's jazz clubs reopen. If you don’t have a Facebook account, ignore the prompts to create one; just scroll down to the “live” post.

• New York’s famed 92nd St. Y concert series replaces many of its scheduled concerts with live streams from artists’ apartments. Concerts include pianist Jonathan Biss performing Beethoven’s final three piano sonatas (March 26, 7:30 pm EDT) and Clarice Assad with Third Coast Percussion (March 28, 8:00pm EDT).

• San Francisco Symphony’s SFS Media Digital Concert Series is releasing live concert recordings from the 2019–20 season on Apple Music. Individual recordings are available “on all major digital streaming and download stores,” including HDTracks, Idagio, Primephonic, Amazon, and Spotify. Think Mahler orchestral and vocal (with mezzo Sasha Cooke), Stravinsky and Haydn (with cellist Oliver Herbert), Berlioz, Ravel, Beethoven (with pianist Emanuel Ax), and Wagner from MTT’s final season as Music Director of SFS.

• Cellist Alisa Weilerstein is in the midst of playing and discussing all 36 movements from Bach’s Cello Suites.

• Seattle Symphony posts live concert recordings in lieu of performances.

• Live-streamed concerts by Laith Al-Saadi, who, outside of Michigan at least, is probably best known for his 2016 run to the finals on the CBS show The Voice.

• Cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s #songofcomfort has joined a host of others.

• Yellow label Deutsche Grammophon livestreams full-length performances with DG artists. To be informed of new videos, sign up for the DG email newsletter.

• Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony, violinist Itzhak Perlman, tenor Matthew Polenzani, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and a host of other entities post videos of live concerts at hashtag #keepthemusicgoing on Twitter. You can find some on Facebook, too. Not all of these videos are musical, but when Michael Feinstein posts his favorite dance sequences from Fred & Ginger, why would you stay away?

• Every day at 12:30pm from March 26 through April 11, performers from the 2020 Savannah Music Festival will present at-home and in-studio video performances by 2020 festival artists will be posted to the SMF YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Instagram. • Trinity Church Wall Street has replaced its weekly Pipes at One concert series with archival concert videos.

• NPR presents a variety of daily live streams in multiple genres.

• You’ll find lots of classical music videos, as well as your fill of classical gossip, at Norman Lebrecht’s Slipped Disc.

• A whistler close to my heart offers this nerve-fraught set from 2019.

• Lincoln Center at Home speaks, sings, plays, and dances for itself. Or, you can directly access videos of performances by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

• It is with a performance from this series—Schubert’s great Cello Quintet, one of the most transcendent pieces of chamber music ever composed—that we at Stereophile wish you and yours health, peace, and contentment in the days and weeks ahead.