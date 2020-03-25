Streaming Salvation for the Sequestered

|Columns
• More from DG artists: Lang Lang is concertizing on March 26, 4pm EDT at instagram.com/langlangpiano, DG’s World Piano Day Concert is March 28 at 10am EDT at both https://www.youtube.com/deutschegrammophon and https://www.facebook.com/deutschegrammophon/, and the Kanneh-Mason family is going live every Wednesday and Friday at 1:30pm EDT at https://www.facebook.com/ShekuKMOfficial/.
• Jazz pianist Bob James livestreams at https://www.facebook.com/100013449195871/videos/916462608812037/
• Savannah Music Festival presents SMF at Noon30, daily at-home and in-studio videos from canceled 2020 festival artists, March 26 – April 11 at 12:30pm EDT, at https://www.youtube.com/user/SMForg, https://www.facebook.com/SavannahMusicFestival/, and https://www.instagram.com/savannahmusicfestival/.
• ICE (International Contemporary Ensemble) and Music On the Rebound present new music great Pauline Oliveros’s The World Wide Tuning Meditation live on Saturday March 28 and April 4, 11 and 18 at 5pm EDT. Use a personal computer to join in and sing using Zoom on either smartphone or computer. RSVP required. See https://www.musicrebound.com/pauline-oliveros-tuning-meditation.
• The Bay Area's Gold Coast Chamber Players offer evening live Noe Valley Listening Clubs with musicologist Kai Christiansen at 9:30pm EDT. See https://nvcm.org/nmlc