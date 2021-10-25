|Columns
A Spooktacular Event in Houston
Stereophile Staff | Oct 25, 2021
Please join 3mA Audio in Houston, Texas for a fun “Spooktacular Audio Show” on Saturday, October 30th starting at 4pm “until the last person leaves.” Jeremy Bryan of MBL will demonstrate the MBL 101 X-Treme system and Amy Hansen from Nordost will be demonstrating their products on other MBL systems. Giveaways, drinks, and a food truck. Please RSVP to sales@3maaudio.com.
