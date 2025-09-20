Recommended Components

Phono Accessories:

This large-handled brush has soft bristles of both natural hairs and conductive synthetic fibers, and makes dusting LPs nearly foolproof. The 5.5"-wide bristle area easily spans the width of any LP's grooved area. Version with ground wire ($52.99) does "a pretty effective job of dissipating static electricity," Mikey said. (Vol.31 No.9)

The Load S is made from aluminum alloy, weighs 1.6lb (715gm), and uses five of Acoustic Signature's highly effective silencer dampers to control resonance. Using the Load S with Acoustic Signature’s Verona NEO turntable, MT found, under the right conditions, a small but repeatable improvement in resolution and low-level detail. (Vol.47 No.7 WWW)

Another sign of the analog revival: perfectionist-quality cartridge headshells, once common—remember the Orsonics shell of the 1980s?—are repopulating the Earth, a key example being the German-made Acoustical Systems Arché. Precision-machined from aluminum and steel and available in various finishes, the Arché offers adjustable vertical tracking angle and azimuth, and taken together, its two adjustments for overhang—one at the headshell plug, the other by means of the Arché's movable platform-within-a-platform—offer a wider range of adjustment than most other headshells. AD also noted that the slightly heavier-than-average Arché is a better match for the low-compliance cartridges he favors—now, though, it comes in three weights, from regular to extra-light. Expensive, but nonetheless highly recommendable. (Vol.41 No.5 WWW)

As close to a "universal" phono-alignment protractor as one is likely to find, the Acoustical Systems Smartractor, which resembles a draftsman's beam compass, can be used with any conventional tonearm with an unambiguous pivot center. It offers the user a choice of four traditional alignment schemes—ie, ones distilled from the work of Erik Löfgren, who more or less invented the two-point alignment schemes used by the vast majority of manufacturers and hobbyists—and one brand-new one, developed by Acoustical Systems' Dietrich Brakemeier, called UNI-DIN. AD praised the "ergonomically friendly" Smartractor as "exceptionally well made" and "a breeze to use," and expressed a preference for its Löfgren A DIN alignment scheme, although he intends to experiment further with UNI-DIN. Now two versions, regular and XL (Vol.37 No.2. Vol.41 No.11 WWW)

Battery-powered, reasonably priced, seems to do the job as well as any of them, decided MF. (Vol.25 No.7)

The FLAT.DUO lets its user choose whether they want to flatten or temper/relax warped records, with a program designed to handle each process. (There is a third program for flattening shellac 78s.) A menu system lets you adjust details including the target temperature, how long to hold the record at that temperature, and how fast the record cools. As instructed, MT cleaned each record carefully before relaxing or flattening and mostly used the default program, with good results over a variety of pressing types. The relax mode heats the record to a lower target temperature than that used for flattening but holds it there for longer before cooling it very gradually, giving the vinyl ample time to come back to room temperature evenly. The FLAT.DUO can also process two records at once, stacked one above the other with an intermediate disc separating them. “At $2500, the AFI FLAT.DUO is a pricey way to fix a problem that should never exist in the first place,” wrote MT. “But when you add in the sonic benefits of the relax function, its cost is easier to justify. Get together with your audiophile friends and share the expense.” (Vol.48 No.5 WWW)

The Audio Additives comes in a nice black box and includes two AAA batteries and a 5gm calibration weight. It has an easy-to-read touchscreen display, a nonmagnetic case, and accurately measures a cartridge's vertical tracking force down to 0.001gm. Precise and a pleasure to use, said SM. (Vol.35 No.11 WWW)

The fully automatic Vinyl Cleaner uses ultrasound-induced cavitation to clean records, much as an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner does for jewels. The entire cleaning and drying process is relatively quiet and takes about six minutes. A 20ml bottle of Audiodesksysteme's alcohol-free, biodegradable concentrate ($19.95) will clean at least 50 LPs, and the microfiber cleaning barrels ($99.95/four) are good for 500 to 1000 cleaning cycles. "The Audiodesksysteme was the most effective, easy-to-use cleaning machine I've tried," said MF, who bought the review sample. FK was stunned: The Vinyl Cleaner not only thoroughly cleaned his LPs, it significantly improved their sound, revealing nuances long hidden in the grooves. "If your stereo system cost tens of thousands of dollars and you play a lot of vinyl, you need to check this thing out," he said. AD said, "If there exists a more effective, easy, reliable, and utterly transformative way of cleaning LPs, I have yet to hear it. … [The] Vinyl Cleaner's build quality, like its effectiveness, is beyond reproach." He then bought his review sample. In 2015, Audiodesksysteme's US distributor, Ultra Systems, introduced two accessories: the A-Ring adapters allow 7" and 10" records to be washed in the Vinyl Cleaner ($125 for the two-Ring set). AD's verdict: "The A-Rings are not a perfect solution, but they did the job effectively and without too much fuss." In 2016, the Vinyl Cleaner was replaced by the Vinyl Cleaner Pro, which offers an extra drying cycle, and boasts an upgraded fluid pump and other refinements. (Vol.35 No.6, Vol.36 No.9, Vol.38 No.3, Vol.39 No.1, Vol.40 No.4 WWW)

MF: "The AI fluids are reasonably priced, easy to apply and (especially) to spread, clean extremely well, and leave no audible residue." "Simple, effective, and distributed by kind people," said SM. Prices are for 16-oz bottles: Enzymatic Formula, $25; alcohol-free Premium Archivist Formula, $25; Super Cleaning Formula with research-grade isopropanol, $25; Ultra-Pure Water (claimed to be 50 times purer than distilled water), $16. Distributed by Missouri-based Osage Audio Products, LLC. (Vol.30 No.12, Vol.35 No.4 WWW)

MT recommended this stylus cleaning fluid because of its dropper-bottle tip and pad brush. Used with the Loricraft PRC6i record cleaning machine, MT found that this enzymatic fluid was especially effective with old records that have never been cleaned before. However, he warned that it should be followed up by a rinsing wash using Audio Intelligent Vinyl Solutions’ Ultra-Pure Water or AIVS’s One-Step Formula No.6 cleaner. (Vol.47 No.12, Vol.48 No.4 WWW)

For owners of classic Garrard 301 and 401 turntables, AudioSilente's newly designed and manufactured idler wheel is a well-advised and perhaps even mandatory purchase. Reportedly the result of a yearlong development effort that included a long study of the correct density of rubber required for the application, the AudioSilente is an aluminum-alloy wheel to which is bonded a rubber ring of square cross section—this in contrast to the original Garrard idler, whose smaller metal hub is more or less encased within a larger rubber wheel. A slender steel rod is press-fitted through the center of the idler to form the upper and lower axles, with rounded tips and polished surfaces. The contact area of the AudioSilente idler is 4.6mm thick—precisely the same as in the original idler. AD tried the AudioSilente idler on his own 301 and discovered slight improvements, both audible and measurable, compared to his good-condition original idler. All in all, as either an upgrade or a replacement for a worn or damaged original, the distinctly affordable AudioSilente idler wheel is an excellent value, and highly recommended. (Vol.41 No.7 WWW)

Heavy, stainless steel ring acts as a speed-stabilizing flywheel, damps the record, and flattens outer-groove warps. However, MF cautioned, its weight means that you can use it only with turntables with massive platters and/or very powerful motors. MF also noted that a centering template would be a happy addition to the package. The Outer Limit was "a pain to center." Nonetheless, it "blackened backgrounds, solidified images, and made them 'pop' in three dimensions." (Vol.24 No.10)

This woolen mat, is aimed squarely at Linn LP12 users, and apart from its deep red color and bold Collaro logo, at first glance it seems similar to the Linn original. Closer examination, wrote MT, shows that the Collaro has a significantly denser weave and that the Collaro is slightly thinner, which leaves the record surface a negligible half a millimeter lower. MT found that, compared with the standard Linn mat, he was able to hear small, repeatable improvements especially in bass definition and power, while the midrange became more focused and slightly less forward. (Vol.46 No.11 WWW)

Fiddly but accurate guide for setting cartridge tangency. JA's preferred alignment protractor. The DBP-10 can be used to gauge alignment accuracy at any point or points between 44 and 153mm from the record spindle. "A hell of a bargain," said AD. (Vol.33 No.6 WWW)

This resistive loading kit is based on a pair of flexible Y-adapters, each having two phono sockets at one end and a single phono plug at the other. It comes with five pairs of color-coded resistive plugs (10, 20, 50, 100, and 200 ohms), as well as a pair of empty plugs into which an alternate resistor value can be soldered. "An ancient but eminently useful thing to have," said AD. (Vol.32 No.8 WWW)

AH wrote that he believed this to be Germany’s greatest contribution to culture since Klaus Nomi. “Compared to the plastic Dennesen Sountracktor it replaced, the all-metal Feickert is just as simple to use and far less fiddly: Once you find the tonearm’s pivot point and tighten everything, you’re basically done. Nothing moves or flexes, and the markings are as precise as you’d wish for.” (Vol.48 No.5 WWW)

This Japanese duralumin headshell features a long, wide, mass-reducing slot in its top. Using Hana’s original SL cartridge, HR noted that the DS1 “sharpened focus and improved transparency. It also made the sound stiffer and harder and the timing tighter.” (Vol.47 No.11 WWW)

Put this wall-wart–powered “watchdog” near your turntable—within 2"—and it will reduce static electricity in the area, wrote MF. Expensive, but the unit’s half-life is approximately 10,000 hours, or almost 3 hours per day for 10 years. (Vol.43 No.7)

The V2 version of this analog azimuth meter features higher sensitivity than the original version, which means that even with the lowest output cartridges, the tonearm wires can be plugged directly into the Fozgometer. MF compared the Fozgometer’s accuracy against that of his digital oscilloscope and found that it wasn’t meaningfully worse and that the result was far more quickly and easily obtained, especially using a free spreadsheet from WallyTools. (Vol.45 No.5 WWW)

The Way Excellent II was originally reviewed by RD in February 2016. HR was impressed by this mat's grip on the surface of the Music Hall Stealth turntable's cast platter. He also liked how well this mat supported LPs, "with just the right degree of sponginess to ensure full contact, with no gaps under the record." MT also recommends the Excellent II, finding it worked great on his Technics SL-1200. (Vol.45 No.12, Vol.46 No.9 WWW)

Though this effective stylus cleaner has a stylus pressure gauge at its other end, MT found that its measuring platform sits too high off the record to be truly accurate. He does recommend the cleaner, however. While he warned that “there are plenty of potential ways to have an accident with this thing, and dunking your stylus into water is not for the faint of heart,” he concluded that the S-DUO could be “insanely effective with heavily encrusted cartridges.” (Vol.48 No.1 WWW)

The NOVA is a single-disc cavitation cleaner with both automatic and manual cleaning cycles. Compared with the company’s earlier HG01, the NOVA upgrades include more powerful ultrasonic transducers with a revised power supply circuit, more automatic and manual cleaning-cycle options, a more powerful fan for shorter drying times, and built-in adjustments for 7" and 10" records. The cover does double duty as a rack for staging or air-drying records. MT used the NOVA both with and without the supplied Small Bottle surfactant and found that the water coated the record far more completely with the surfactant. He also used Hummingbird’s $25 I-Brush record brush to dry the cleaned LPs. Overall, the results from the NOVA were impressive, he noted, especially considering its price. “It’s not just good at getting dirt and other crud off records, reducing surface noise. It also manages to make the music itself sound clearer and more vivideven a little bit louder—a quality that is characteristic of ultrasonic cleaning.” (Vol.48 No.3 WWW)

Easy-to-use strobe disc simplifies precision adjustment of turntable speeds from 33to all of the variations on "78." "It's just fantastic," effused J-10. "It looks cool, and it's a snap to perfectly set the speed." (Vol.19 No.2)

The late Keith Monks's son, Jonathan, has taken over production of this venerable classic, moving manufacturing to a dedicated facility on the Isle of Wight and expanding the line to include new models, new platter mats, new cleaning brushes, and specially formulated cleaning fluids. With its solid idler-driven platter, refined cabinetry, and improved internal wiring, the new machine outclasses the old. After cleaning a record, AD noted clearer instrumental voices and greater low-level detail. The Omni was "so easy to use—soto use—that the prospect of cleaning LPs became a happy one." English oak finish now standard. (Vol.32 No.5 WWW)

Charles Kirmuss bases his KA-RC-1 record-cleaning machine on a standard-issue Chinese-made cavitation (ultrasonic bath) cleaner, adding to it an original-design record-spinning apparatus that MF found to be "very good." The Kirmuss cleaning regimen requires each record to undergo multiple ultrasonic baths, alternated with multiple scrubbings with a goat-hair applicator brush and a reportedly anti-fungal surfactant, followed with a manual drying with a microfiber cloth; a "polishing" with a parastatic brush; and another, lighter round with the surfactant and goat-hair brush. MF found the Kirmuss approach worthwhile for records requiring a full restoration and considered the KA-RC-1 "reasonably priced," but he's sticking with his Audiodesksysteme and Loricraft machines for routine cleaning. (Vol.42 No.6)

This small bottle of Freon-free cleaner is enough to treat 75 LPs. JE found just three drops sufficient to remove dirt, dust, and grime from garage-sale records, though he discovered that a subsequent wash with his VPI HW-17 was still required to reduce groove noise to acceptable levels. "A worthwhile companion to LAST's wonderful Record Preservative." (Vol.17 No.5)

Significantly improves the sound of even new records, and is claimed to make them last longer. "I unhesitatingly recommend LAST Record Preservative," said Mikey, whose records sound as quiet now as they did when he first started using the treatment, over 25 years ago. AD is not a fan, however, though he does admit that LAST, if used correctly, does no harm. $185/8oz, $350/16oz. (Vol.5 No.3, Vol.30 No.10)

Stylus treatment designed to reduce friction between groove and phono cartridge. Some manufacturers caution against it, claiming it migrates up the cantilever and attracts dust, thus clogging the armature. One reader suggests applying treatment to brush rather than stylus, which would reduce the possibility of over-applying. MF has found STYLAST effective, but expresses concern over possible cartridge damage. (Vol.18 No.12)

From Norway comes the Little Fwend, an automatic tonearm lifter in the tradition of the fondly remembered Audio-Technica AT-6006 Safety Raiser: a damped, spring-loaded cueing platform that lies in wait for a tonearm to pass overhead and trip its trigger—an event timed to occur when the stylus is done playing an LP side and has entered the lead-out area. AD described the Little Fwend as "one of the most well-conceived, well-packaged, well-made audio accessories I've encountered." (But AD erred in saying that the Little Fwend is distributed in the US by Music Direct: the company is actually MoFi Distribution.) Recently upgraded with a Scotch Restickable Dot mount as a nonresidue alternative for people concerned about the finish of their turntable plinths (seems you can't spellwithout). (Vol.40 No.2 WWW)

This upgrade from the original Loricraft RCM string-and-suction record cleaning machine impressed MF, who wrote that the new SME-built Loricraft “takes the design to a new quality level. It takes a quiet design and makes it quieter—so quiet, you can clean records in the room while you listen to music.” The high-torque platter motor is far more powerful than on the original, and the arm that traverses the record is upgraded. The PRC6i comes with a bottle of L’Art du Son cleaning liquid concentrate, an application bottle, and an applicator brush. (Vol.45 No.4 WWW)

Includes a small, wedge-shaped applicator with which MF brushed a drop of this fluid, back to front, along the stylus.get any on the cantilever, he warned, and wait 10 seconds before playing a record. Pricey fluid said to lubricate the stylus, to improve S/N ratio and trackability, and to last for one side's playing time. Mikey thinks he noted a slight sound-softening effect, but wouldn't bet the farm on it. (Vol.23 No.11)

This fluid comes as a concentrate, which needs to be diluted with distilled water. As the fluid is light- and heat-sensitive—it comes in a dark glass bottle—you should only mix up batches small enough to use up in a week or two. MT found that L’Art du Son, used with the Loricraft machine, gave excellent results, “dramatically lowering surface noise on dirty records while enhancing both tone-color richness and dynamics.” (Vol.48 No.4 WWW)

Made from a woven blend of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the MA inner sleeves have a soft, cloth-like texture and feel completely different from any sleeve you’ve previously encountered, MT wrote. He found that the softness of these sleeves resulted in less friction when the record was removed, hence less static buildup. (Vol.47 No.5 WWW)

This weight is made of mpingo wood, with a cocobolo top level, finished and buffed with German hard wax, and weighs around 11.4oz (325gm). Manufacturer Trevor Doyle believes this to be “The finest record vibration mitigation device on the market.” MF listened with and without the weight on an Acoustic Signature Montana NEO and found that it tightened but did not overdamp bass, clarified but did not parch the midrange, and improved high-frequency transient focus and clarity. He noted that these improvements “were subtle, not mind-blowing,” and they were better appreciated over time. (Vol.45 No.6 WWW)

This thin, stiff, lightweight, moderately flexible platter mat is made from an undisclosed material with a sandpaper-like finish. With the Chakra in place MF found that, compared with OMA’s polycrystalline graphite mat, the aggressive-sounding LP of Shostakovich’s(RCA LSC-2322) offered a deeper stage, the massed strings had a touch of added warmth, and the woodwinds were a bit less shrill. “The first major orchestral explosion a few minutes in was far less aggressive,” he wrote, and was “presented with greater realism and especially controlit didn’t jump forward on the stage.” (Vol.45 No.5 WWW)

Designed to sit in a sink, the "rudimentary but ingenious" G.E.M. Dandy is an inexpensive manual record-cleaning rig that uses a proprietary cleaning solution comprising a degreasing detergent and an alcohol-based carrier, followed by a tap-water rinse. Made mostly of PVC tubing, the Dandy has a vertically mounted clamping mechanism that permits easy rotation of the secured LP. Also included are a faucet-coupling adapter, a protractor, and a length of clear plastic tubing with a pressurized water nozzle. "Until you get the hang of it," Mikey warned, "the G.E.M. Dandy can make a mess." Despite his best efforts, water invariably seeped into the Dandy's protective cups to wet the outside edges of record labels. However, the Dandy proved "terrific" for cleaning water-damaged and crudded-up records, MF concluded. (Vol.31 No.9)

"The gold standard of static-discharge devices," the ZeroStat is a gun-shaped gadget with two heavy-duty piezo-electric crystals and a patented compression trigger. Slowly squeezing and releasing the trigger produces a neutral static condition, thus removing static cling from record surfaces. Said to be good for at least 10,000 squeeze cycles. SM uses the Zerostat religiously: "Wouldn't want to live without it," he declares. Discounted at some retailers, including Amazon and B&H. (Vol.30 No.10, Vol.35 No.5 WWW)

The size and shape of an LP, with a spindle hole at its center and clear instructions printed right on its surface, MoFi's Geo-Disc is a simple and affordable cartridge-alignment tool. Using the Geo-Disc to install cartridges on the VPI Traveler and various Rega 'tables, SM easily and consistently achieved accurate alignment. Diehard analog hobbyists will still want the versatility of more complex tools, such as the DB Systems DBP-10, but "the Geo-Disc is the only alignment protractor most vinyl enthusiasts will ever need," said SM. (Vol.35 No.11 WWW)

"A circular mound of semi-gelatinous goop in a box, onto which you gently lower your stylus," said MF. Use is simple: "After a few seconds, you lift the stylus, and it's as clean and residue-free as the proverbial whistle….Upside: no potentially dangerous brushing, and no fluids. Downside: if you like to leave your platter spinning, you'll have to stop it each time, or find another steady surface upon which to perform the operation." (Vol.25 No.3)

Although MF found an earlier iteration of the Orb “ difficult and perilous to use,” that was not the case with this version. There are three heat settings (low, medium, and high) and three record size options (7", 10", and 12"). While Orb doesn’t recommend the disc flattener be used for very thin records, records from Sheffield Lab, and “Super Analogue” discs, MF wrote that “most of your warped records will be flattened without damage by this essential accessory. … Every audio club ought to have one to pass around. Every vinyl fan who can afford it should get their own.” (Vol.45 No.1 WWW)

The Sakura handheld static-discharge eliminator ($350) is a variant of the Furutech deStat SNH-2, and the SFM-2 stylus-force gauge ($480) and CRE-2 Cartridge Exciter ($399) are variants of similar products from Air Tight. While pricey, the ORB Phono Accessories are beautifully made and work well, said Mikey. Available directly from www.twinaudiovideo.com . (Vol.33 No.12)

Handmade to order, the Ramar brush uses both goat hair and carbon-fiber bristles and is available in three wood finishes: “Tina,” “Red,” and “Joni.” It “makes you want to brush even the cleanest of records,” MF wrote. (Vol.43 No.11 WWW)

Two brushes that appear identical, other than the Stasis being ivory-colored and the “Clean Sweep” ebony-colored. They have the same thickness (50µm) and number (260,000) of chemically inert nylon bristles. (Vol.43 No.11 WWW)

This simple stainless steel spacer allows owners of Rega tonearms to adjust the height of their arms to accommodate non-Rega cartridges. Fidgety but worth the hassle, says SM. With the spacer in place and Dynavector's DV 10X5 moving coil cartridge mounted on his Rega P3-24, SM heard improved clarity, impact, immediacy, and soundstage depth. (Vol.35 No.11 WWW)

The Rek-O-Kut Stylus Force Gauge is a big, easy-to-use balance beam that comes with a total of 5.75gm in plastic weights, for use in various combinations. For cartridges designed to play at downforces of 3.5gm or more, the Rek-O-Kut is "a good, cheap solution," said AD. (Vol.32 No.2 WWW)

Available from Amazon and recommended by both JCA and MT, this is one of hi-fi’s great bargains. (Vol.48 No.2 WWW)

The original Shaknspin was MF's go-to device for measuring turntable speed accuracy. The new version incorporates a new infrared transceiver that reflects a beam off a marker positioned outside the edge of the platter, which automatically calibrates the Shaknspin2 every time you take a new measurement, eliminating the need for the separate calibration procedure required with the original. The results can still be displayed on the device's small screen or exported to an app, but the export options have improved and include support for iOS devices as well as Android. MT recommended the Shaknspin2 because although it's pricey for those with just one turntable to maintain, it offers a lot of analysis that would be expensive to replicate with traditional test equipment. (Vol.44 No.9, original version; Vol.46 No.6 WWW)

Soundsmith's sets of knurled screws, designed to fit most brands of tapped cartridge, made installing cartridges much easier, said Mikey. Each set includes pairs of 10mm-long screws made of four different materials: nylon (1.04gm/pair), aluminum (2.06gm/pair), stainless steel (5.80gm/pair), and brass (6.24gm/pair)—so that users can easily match a tonearm's effective mass to a cartridge's compliance. (Vol.33 No.12)

Package includes a plastic vat, two brushes, two rollers, a 4-oz bottle of concentrated cleaning fluid, and washable drying cloths. Three sets of slots allow cleaning of 7", 10", and 12" records. Two velvet-like brushes clean both sides of a record simultaneously as the user rotates the record within the appropriate slot. Though "not nearly as convenient or as efficacious as a vacuum cleaning system," the Spin Clean Record Washing System "got the job done," said Mikey. Spin Clean claims a single vat of fluid can clean up to 50 records, but MF suggests refreshing the vat more often. A 16-oz bottle of fluid costs $19.99; a package of five drying cloths costs $19.99. (Vol.33 No.2)

This inexpensive gadget keeps track of stylus playing time in hours. Press Start when you lower the pickup on to the LP and Stop at the end of the side. (Vol.43 No.9)

The Timorette uses a pair of tiny stick-on magnets that can be attached opposite each other on the rim of the turntable platter. The timer sits on the turntable plinth near the edge of the platter and automatically starts timing when it senses the magnets whizzing past. When you stop the platter, the timer switches itself off. "Clever," concluded MT, adding that "it's a great tool for dispelling some of the guesswork about stylus life." The two AAA batteries are said to have a "very long" life, a good thing considering how many years it can take to wear out a stylus. If the batteries do run down, they can be changed without losing the accumulated total. (Vol.46 No.9 WWW)

Handheld, washable roller designed to be rolled straight across a record surface to pick up dust on the surface of and within the grooves. MF can “easily recommend it for hard-platter surface cleaning.” (Vol.43 No.11 WWW)

Machined in Poland from a hunk of nonmagnetic stainless steel and weighing a hefty 2.17lb, the TC-40’s body contains layers of carbon fiber and steel designed to absorb resonances transferred from the record. MT used the TC-40 with Brinkmann’s La Grange and Acoustic Signature’s Verona NEO turntables and concluded that it delivered a worthwhile bump in performance, “as long as you have a turntable that’s stout enough to handle its bulk.” (Vol.47 No.6 WWW)

Made in the US, the Vinyl Flat uses pressure, heat, and time to repair warped and dished LPs. The basic package contains two Groovy Rings (LP-sized sheets of black plastic), two heavy metal plates, a few pieces of hardware, a nice storage case, and a table of heating times and cooling cycles. The optional Groovy Pouch ($79.95) is a soft, specially made enclosure that uses carbon-fiber heating elements to surround the Vinyl Flat with gentle, even heat. Using his oven or the Groovy Pouch, SM was able to successfully flatten even severely warped and dished LPs, but cautions: "Be sure that your oven's temperature is properly calibrated before baking your precious LPs." (Vol.35 Nos.4 & 5 WWW)

VPI has discontinued their HW-17 and HW-27 ("Typhoon") record-cleaning machines. Back to basics. (Vol.17 No.5, Vol.19 No.6)

The WallyReference is a 16mm-tall device that comes with shims. With the cartridge lowered, stylus sitting in the record groove (but turntableturning!), the supplied “standup” height gauge is used to measure the distance from the record surface to the headshell’s lower surface, which should be the same 16mm. Once that is achieved, using the shims, the arm height is adjusted so both the front and rear edges of the WallyReference blade rest longitudinally on the record surface. Azimuth can then be adjusted to ensure that the blades sit flat laterallytransversalon the platter surface. SRA and VTF can then be adjusted, along with overhang and zenith angle using the WallyTractor Universal. The new, improved WallySkater can then be used to set antiskating. (Vol.44 No.8 WWW)

The WallyScope marries a high-resolution digital camera with an optical microscope on a platform designed for fine-tuning of height and focus while maintaining rigidity. As well as providing high-quality images of the stylus, the software lets you measure the angle between the stylus and the cantilever and the dynamic stylus rake angle (SRA) Now updated to v.2 status.hasn't tried the new v.2, but the manufacturer says the main advantage is more reach. (Vol.45 No.5 WWW)

This redesigned, circular version of the original wedge-shaped WallyTractor (no longer available) still offers engraved Baerwald and Löfgren arcs and parallel lines that indicate the radii where the tracking error is zero. However, there are nowsets of each: one for older IEC-conforming LPs and the other for post-1990 discs, which have a significant increase in innermost groove radius. MF’s only criticism: “I wish the bottom surface was a little more grippy.” (Vol.43 No.9)

The original gauge was designed by the late Wally Malewicz. In 2020, MF reviewed an updated version, designed by J.R. Boisclair, working with Wally's son Andrzej. It allows you to accurately measure at two points, one near the LP’s outer groove area, where skating is greater, and one closer to the record's center, where skating force diminishes. The latest v2.1 comprises four pieces of clear acrylic plus a sliding hanger that holds two colored threads. The tonearm headshell is suspended by one thread; the other thread acts as a plumb bob. A tall vertical post fits into a support base that sits on the platter, then two horizontal beams fit into that post, one near the bottom and one near the top. While the WallySkater’s ability to measure and quantify the antiskate force is impressive, for MT its true value lay in two additional tests it lets you perform: first, measuring the tonearm bearing’s static friction or “stiction”; and second, the internal horizontal torque force test allows you to see whether the arm is naturally pulling inwards or outwards, even when the antiskating device is disengaged. (Vol.43 No.11, Vol.48 No.4 WWW)

In his sad belief that the number ofreaders who own a Garrard 301 motor unit might reach beyond the low two digits, AD proclaims the benefits of replacing that turntable's original eddy-brake disc—which by now is surely beat to hell—with this beautifully machined replacement from plinth specialist Woodsong Audio. The Woodsong disc is machined more accurately, from better-quality alloy, and is fitted with a better-fitting hub.its installation on AD's own 301, which went smoothly enough, resulted in measurably better speed stability. Really, now: What's not to like? (Vol.39 No.3 WWW)

According to AD, "a good plinth can enhance nearly every aspect of a turntable's performance," and the Woodsong Audio plinth for the Garrard 301 motor unit is a very good plinth indeed. Designed and made in Idaho by woodworker-machinist Chris Harban, the Woodsong plinth is crafted from Baltic-birch plywood, Panzerholz, and manmade slate, and its internal surfaces are shaped in such a way as to leave very little room between plinth and the turntable's below-deck working bits. The consumer can choose a plinth with one or two articulated armboards, and can select from several veneers and finishes, "ranging from the merely pretty to the stunning." AD was very impressed by the Woodsong's appearance, the convenience and precision of its arm-mount provisions, and, above all, its contributions to the sound of his own Garrard 301: "this is one of the easiest recommendations I've ever made." (Vol.39 No.7 WWW)