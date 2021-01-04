Re-Tales

Re-Tales #4: Bring service back

Julie Mullins  |  Jan 4, 2021

Walter Swanbon has had a lot on his mind lately. Like many dealers, he's been busy adapting to changes, but the pandemic has also offered time for reflection.

Swanbon is founder and president of Fidelis Premium Audio, a longstanding audio dealership in "tax-free" New Hampshire that serves a broad swath of New England, from Greater Boston to Maine. He also handles US distribution for several lines and sells records at his Nashua showroom, a 35–40-minute drive from Boston. During a conversation via Skype, Swanbon expressed concerns and even a few grievances about the state of our industry.

In the 1970s and '80s, hi-fi culture was deeply embedded in the New England college scene. There was a point in the early '70s, Swanbon told me, when seven or eight stores in the Boston/Cambridge area represented some 25%–30% of hi-fi sales nationwide. "Back then, music was king, and every dorm room had a system," he said. Swanbon attended Boston College on scholarship in the 1970s. He became a campus sales representative for K&L Sound, selling hi-fi systems to students and others. The company also had a pro-audio division, which supplied microphones, PAs, and amplifiers to rock bands and discos. Armed with a ReVox tape deck and AKG mikes, he and a friend started a business recording classical and jazz recitals at Berklee College of Music and the Longy School of Music at Bard College. "We'd charge, like, 50 bucks," he said. "It was a lot of fun, and we learned a lot about recording, about how to place microphones. We were into all kinds of music back then: rock, jazz, blues, classical."

Swanbon (middle)

In time, he began doing studio work for pop and rock bands—probably the most fun he's had in the audio world, he told me. He and his friend put together a PA system and traveled with rock bands, including a group with an Aerosmith alumnus. Steven Tyler came to some of the concerts and invited them to his practice studios in Waltham, Massachusetts. "So, we got to experience the debauchery of the '70s rock'n'roll scene," Swanbon said with a laugh.

Swanbon gained hands-on experience building loudspeakers for a company called Davis-Moore Laboratories. He then worked for another Boston dealer, where, he says, he learned how not to treat people. "I'm a survivor of the hi-fi wars of the '70s and '80s," Swanbon joked.

Several months back, he lost his longtime friend and colleague, Bill Henk. Swanbon first met Henk in the late 1980s when he was a sales representative for AudioQuest, Paradigm, Sumo, etc. Swanbon described him as a soft-spoken salesman and extolled his extensive musical knowledge and his influence on Swanbon and Fidelis.

The pandemic pushed Swanbon to invest in his company's online presence—but he is not an unqualified Internet fan, calling it "a double-edged sword." It's good for getting product information out, he said, but it makes it harder to do what dealerships are best at: determining the needs of individual customers. People are buying expensive gear online, often impulsively, because they know they can send it back, he told me, but many high-end companies aren't set up for those kinds of transactions. Swanbon believes the Internet's biggest failures revolve around interfaces—between the room, amplification, and loudspeakers and between the salesperson and the customer.

"The customers need that service and expertise. They need someone to guide them," he says. He compares an audio consultancy to a good lawyer or travel agent, able to provide advice based on deep expertise and experience. "Instead of chasing the amp of the month or the speaker of the year, they should be chasing better synergies that work for their specific needs.

"It's fine to have all these reviews of wonderful gear," he explains. "But when it comes to putting it all together and making sense of it, and having a consumer really clue in to whether it's the right choice in the context of what they already own...that's the purpose of dealers."

Lately, like many dealers, he's had more time to spend with customers, but interacting with them personally and usefully isn't as easy. Due to COVID-19 concerns, it's harder to go into people's homes to help fine-tune their audio setups.

Providing attentive, knowledgeable service may sound like an obvious formula for success, but Swanbon says it's becoming a lost art. In the '70s, '80s, and '90s, professional organizations provided training, testing, and certification for audio dealers, including the Society of Audio Consultants, the Professional Audio Retailers Association, and the British Audio Dealers Association, which provided a "seal of approval" akin to the Good Housekeeping Seal to trustworthy dealers that met certain standards. Nothing like that exists anymore. Even manufacturers are missing the boat, he says: They need to educate dealers, then make sure those dealers are presenting the products well.

"There needs to be a solid industry organization that professionalizes the process, that puts the gear into the right hands with the right skill sets," he said. "Good dealers are hard to come by."

Swanbon is also concerned about the younger generation's lack of appreciation for jazz and classical music, which, he told me, is now less than 5% of all music sold: "And that has an effect on high-end audio, because these forms of music were the backbone of the passion for good sound and trying to establish that concert sound in a home environment."

Swanbon remains hopeful about hi-fi's future. When people are able to attend concerts again, hopefully that will reinforce their interest in music—and in experiencing music at home, too. At the end of the day, he's here for the music, he says, and for making sure customers are happy.

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on January 4, 2021 - 5:21pm

Only a small few Audio Reviewers manage to get a presence visit from a knowledgable and competent Factory Trained Field Representatives.

I have every reason to feel that Stereophile Subscribers read Stereophile Mag. for useful advice & direction in solving problems. ( John Atkinson being their leading source of wisdoms )

Home theatre folks get their gear installed by the Store and then struggle to learn the half dozen Remotes with 100 double purpose buttons. (phew)

Our little Audiophile hobby features diy trying-out things like Tip-Toes, Cable-Trusses, Fuses, Wires, speaker positions, suspension isolation feet and buying all the various RE-Masters of Rock&Roll favourites.

and then...

Upgrading, swapping out, blind testing, A-B Testing, A-B-X testing and on and on and on... It hasen't ever paused since it all began with the little AR turntable, LS3/5a loudspeakers and the Turntable Revolution. LINN NAIM & Flat Earth.

People get Good Service at the Car Dealer or the plumber, for a price ! Who wants to service the Neurotic/Psychotic Audiophile ? I shut the doors of my Esoteric Audio Salon ( 1985 ) and returned to the Transportation Industry where 2+2=4 every single day of the year and consistent Pay Checks include Full Health & Dental Insurance, Bonus & Cars.

However the Headphone World seems filled with USA Outfits that answer the phone and seem anxious and capable of being helpful.

Auidiophiles never had good service ( the McIntosh Tube Clinics of old being the possible exception ) so there isn't any good service to bring back. Try Europe where Dealers work hard for the folks in their little village.

The Greater Detroit Area had over a Dozen Audio Dealers that closed leaving only one Standing: Audio Dimensions - Harry Francis ( a great person ) Birmingham, Mi an original Audio Research & Magnepan Shop from waayyyyyy back.

Tony in Venice Florida

ps. I happen to have a thriving, Full-Service Pro-Audio Shop within one mile of my Florida home where mothers buy their 12 year old daughters various musical things. ( I was in the store today for InEarMonitors. )

dc_bruce's picture
Submitted by dc_bruce on January 4, 2021 - 6:39pm

I am of Mr. Swanbon's generation, and I applaud his effort to keep that going. The cost of dealing with an actual human being goes up and up, with the naturally predictable result that fewer people want to pay for it. Audio salons turn their expensive inventory slowly, so the markups have to be huge to pay the rent and so on. The high volume stuff is available on the Internet from online dealers or direct sales outfits like PS Audio, Schitt and, to some extent, KEF.

I share his concern about music, not because I have an overwhelming love for 19th and early-to-mid 20th century music but because it is produced by non-electronic instruments. So-called acoustic instruments are sonically much more complex than electronic instruments, and they are usually recorded in a real acoustic space of some sort. This makes greater demands on the playback system. In my opinion, what you're paying for in a good "stereo" is not bone-crushing loudness but the reproduction of nuance and shading. However, if your music doesn't really demand that, then there's no point in spending the big bucks for a stereo. That's my beef with John Darko, who takes a very sane approach to hifi and seems to be a careful listener. However, being a Gen-Xer, he loudly proclaims an exclusive interest in his music, to the exclusion of any of that "older stuff."

X