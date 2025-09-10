PSB Speakers just launched the SubSeries BP7 powered subwoofer, a compact sealed model with a bipolar driver array and a 350W Universal class-D (UCD) amplifier. Pricing is $1199 USD (tariff adjusted) and $1399 CAD.

The design targets clean, controlled low frequencies in small spaces. A sealed, portless cabinet is specified to avoid port noise and resonances, while opposing drivers leverage the benefits of force-canceling to reduce cabinet vibration and distortion.

Compact dual-opposed subwoofers suit living rooms and two-channel systems. The small footprint format favors placement flexibility over sheer displacement, a benefit in mixed-use spaces and audiophile setups.

Key details: dual 6.5" woven carbon-fiber woofers in a bipolar configuration; claimed frequency response 28Hz–150Hz (±3dB) with LF cutoff at 25Hz (–10dB), stereo line-level inputs with 12V trigger, phase switch (0–180°), auto standby. Truly compact, its dimensions are 10.6" × 11.4" × 10.6". Two finishes are available, Satin Black or Satin White, with polished aluminum trim rings.

Founded in 1972 by Paul Barton and now part of Lenbrook International, PSB Speakers products are sold in more than 70 markets.