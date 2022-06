Together in one room, PranaFidelity's Steven Norber and E.A.R. USA's Dan Meinwald guaranteed fine sound from great and unusual music. First came a fascinating CD of a 1973 analog recording,, on which the David Holland Quartet (whose members included Anthony Braxton) performed "Four Winds." "The Dhara speakers are finally finished," said Norber of a 40lb standmount ($7950/pair with stands), which includes dual 6" woofers and a 30mm tweeter, and boasts a frequency range of 38Hz–23kHz, a sensitivity of 88.5dB, and an 8 ohm nominal impedance.

Together with PranaFidelity's 400Wpc into 8 ohms purna/ma stereo amplifier ($9950), E.A.R. USA's Acute Classic CD player ($6795) and Townshend Allegri Reference Mk.II preamp ($14,000), and Ken Goerres cabling, the system produced beautiful, warm sound. But the true kicker was the rest of the off-the-beaten-track music, selected by Meinwald, who is one of the great musical eclectics of the high-end.

First came a track from the Penguin Café Orchestra's joyful Aira Danser LP, heard through an E.A.R. model 324 phono preamp ($6095), Helius Designs Viridia turntable ($7195) with Omega tonearm $3695) and Audio Technica AT-OC9XSH cartridge ($649). After that, a fascinating performance of the final song from Mahler's Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of a Wayfarer) by a young, thankfully unmannered Thomas Hampson accompanied by the great "Forget strict time—I'm going to do it my way" Mahler conductor, Leonard Bernstein. Marvelous.

Thank you so much, Dan. You're a precious gift.