Party like it's 1999

|Columns
I once had a Bedroom "shelved-out" for organised Music Media Storage, now I have it all in my Shirt Pocket Player Memory devices.
Still, I would like to have access to those Linn Vinyls like the one on the LP12 that's on the Front Cover of the latest Stereophile. Linn and other Europeans have wonderfully unique recordings that I'd love to explore. Streaming will probably provide open access to all of the World's vast collection of recorded Music.
Back in March of 2022, Abyss Staff did a YouTube Video covering ALL the Music Formats that we Audiophiles used and invested-in over the last 70ish years of recorded Music. ( there are quite a few ) Funny thing is that I personally was experienced in most of them and owned gear for a very large percentage . Its an amazing look back to see where we've been and how far we've come.
We ( Stereophile's Staff and readership ) now anticipate a completely differing experience ( I think ) !
Streaming enables us to extrapolate out a Future that seemed unimaginable a Decade Ago at RMAF 2012 !
It feels to me that Streaming is a Moses parting the Red Sea to the unlimited joys of a Musical Promised Land.
I'm leaving 33.3 to the Planet Pharaoh
It's time to move-on!
Tony in Florida