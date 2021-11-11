New Hampshire's AV Therapy Hosts a Listening Event This Weekend

|Columns
Great name for an Audio shop.
On Friday, November 12, AV Therapy of Nashua, New Hampshire, will host its first annual “Groove Event,” in loving memory of Mark Terletzky, its late co-owner and Groove Champion. This is the store’s first in-person event in two years.
Featured guests from Audience Cables, KEF, Klipsch, Luxman, and Paradigm/Anthem will be available throughout the evening to demonstrate new products and answer attendees’ questions.
Event Details:
When: Friday, November 12, 5:30–9pm
Where: AV Therapy, 216 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, New Hampshire.
To attend this event, RSVP (603) 759-7183 or visit AV Therapy's Facebook page at facebook.com/AVTnashua.
If I get a doctors note can I get insurance to cover the therapy?
All kidding aside, it probably should be covered as being helpful.