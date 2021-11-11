News

New Hampshire's AV Therapy Hosts a Listening Event This Weekend

Stereophile Staff  |  Nov 11, 2021

On Friday, November 12, AV Therapy of Nashua, New Hampshire, will host its first annual “Groove Event,” in loving memory of Mark Terletzky, its late co-owner and Groove Champion. This is the store’s first in-person event in two years.

Featured guests from Audience Cables, KEF, Klipsch, Luxman, and Paradigm/Anthem will be available throughout the evening to demonstrate new products and answer attendees’ questions.

Event Details:
When: Friday, November 12, 5:30–9pm
Where: AV Therapy, 216 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, New Hampshire.

To attend this event, RSVP (603) 759-7183 or visit AV Therapy's Facebook page at facebook.com/AVTnashua.

COMMENTS
Allen Fant's picture
Submitted by Allen Fant on November 11, 2021 - 8:03am

Great name for an Audio shop.

thatguy's picture
Submitted by thatguy on November 11, 2021 - 8:23am

If I get a doctors note can I get insurance to cover the therapy?
All kidding aside, it probably should be covered as being helpful.

