New Canadian Speaker Company Audio Craftsmen Makes its Debut
It’s always fun to see a new company making their first presentation to the public, and AXPONA 2023 marks the debut of Toronto, Canada-based Audio Craftsmen. Headed up by Thom Pahmer (above), the company showed four models, ranging in price from the Laval stand mount at $2699/pair, up to the floor standing flagship Halifax at $10,999/pair.
It was difficult to get a good handle on the sound in the busy room, but the speakers look like they are well-finished and smartly presented.
