New Canadian Speaker Company Audio Craftsmen Makes its Debut

It’s always fun to see a new company making their first presentation to the public, and AXPONA 2023 marks the debut of Toronto, Canada-based Audio Craftsmen. Headed up by Thom Pahmer (above), the company showed four models, ranging in price from the Laval stand mount at $2699/pair, up to the floor standing flagship Halifax at $10,999/pair.





The Audio Craftsmen Victoria (left) and Halifax (right)





The Audio Craftsmen Kingston

Completing the range there's the $7999/pair floor-standing Kingston, and the $5999/pair Victoria which has an attractive dedicated built-in stand. All of the speakers use drivers sourced from SEAS of Norway, and the floor standing models have a cavity that can be filled with sand for added mass loading and stability. Several wood veneer finishes are available.





The Audio Craftsmen Laval standmount

It was difficult to get a good handle on the sound in the busy room, but the speakers look like they are well-finished and smartly presented.