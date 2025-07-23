Musical Fidelity has announced the B1xi, a new integrated amplifier that marks the debut of its reimagined B-Series. Drawing inspiration from the original B1 released in the 1990s, the B1xi features a fully discrete class-A/B design and omits displays and wireless streaming in favor of analog simplicity.

Rated at 60W into 8 ohms and up to 140W into 2 ohms, the B1xi is designed to drive demanding loudspeakers. The power amp stage is entirely discrete, and the unit includes digital inputs—coaxial, optical, ARC, and Bluetooth 5.1—via isolated circuit boards with separate linear power supplies.

Musical Fidelity emphasizes long-term reliability and serviceability as key design considerations, citing the continued performance of its older products. According to company principal Heinz Lichtenegger, the absence of features like Wi-Fi and touchscreen displays is intentional, with a stated goal of avoiding obsolescence and maximizing investment in core audio components such as transformers and amplification circuitry.

The B1xi is housed in an all-metal chassis and maintains the brand’s analog control scheme. Available August 2025 for $879 USD / $1,229 CAD.