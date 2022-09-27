The Music Problem

|Columns
Agreed. Modern concert music is amplified mush, unless you are in a venue where the sound is limited to acoustic instruments. Dynamics? Forget about it.
I did, and we went to Emmons Audio in Studio City, California, for what turned out to be one of the formative moments of my life.
When we got there, Dick Emmons, the proprietor, showed us around, asked Mitch some questions about his musical preferences and budget, and then started his demo, including a recording of someone—probably George Wright or E. Power Biggs—performing on a giant pipe organ played (in mono of course; stereo LPs didn't come along until three years later) through a McIntosh MC-30 amplifier driving a Bozak B-310 speaker that made genuine 24Hz bass. In those days, 50Hz was the professional low-end standard, and other speakers (from Klipsch, Electro-Voice, James B. Lansing, Altec, etc.) had to work hard or be corner-loaded to achieve even that.
All the sound at Emmons's store was better than any I had ever heard before, but it was the organ that really caught my attention. At its first pedal note, I was transfixed. My mouth dropped open and stayed that way until long after we left. I was hooked as an audiophile from that point on.
It wasn't that I had never heard good bass before, or deep bass: I had never heard any bass before that night.
At home, my family listened to our television set, some table radios, and a Silvertone portable record player. The radio in my father's car was no better: no bass. I had never been to a live concert, and because my family weren't churchgoers, I'd never heard a live organ—certainly not one with 32Hz pipes. The very best sound I had ever heard until that time was probably at the movies, and the sound in 1950s movie theaters—even for something as special as Disney's Fantasia—was nowhere near as good as what I heard at Dick Emmons's shop.
My love of great sound has stuck with me through the years and, as I'm sure many of you have also done, I've tried to pass that love on to friends and other non-audiophile people. In almost every case, the result has been the same: I played my system for them, choosing recordings I thought would let them hear what a fine job it does of reproducing the detail and nuance of live music and the size, ambience, and presence of the venue it was recorded in. In almost every case, the response was ... nothing. My friends either voiced vague niceties intended to console me for their lack of interest, or—the most common response said that it was all very nice, but "where's the bass?" More than once, that last remark referred to a system whose subwoofers went well below 20Hz!
How could that be? I've wondered that for years. Are the people I've played my system for deaf? Do they not know what to listen for? Can it be that they just don't know what music really sounds like—what bass really sounds like?
Those last two reasons at least are probably true, but, I've come to think, for a very specific reason. This reason was brought to my attention by a friend who is also in the high-end audio industry. He agrees that, like me as a kid, these people don't know what music really sounds like. For me though, the reason was a simple lack of exposure to music. For most people, my friend thinks, it's for a different reason entirely.
People today, he says, have heard live music; they have been to clubs and to concerts of every kind of music (rock, classical, whatever) at every kind of venue, indoor at home than I had even imagined before that fateful night at Emmons Audio. So how can they not know what music sounds like?
Easy: All the music they've ever heard—even live music—has been processed or made louder by some electronic means—a public-address system (a "PA," or as they say in the UK, a tannoy) or a "sound reinforcement" system—before it gets to their ears. All of it, with only the rarest exception. From the amplified voice of a singer at anything from a restaurant with a singing piano player to an intimate jazz club or even an opera house (where it's sometimes done to make sure the voice or voices can be heard above the instruments); to amphitheaters like the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theater, and others—which, in order for all of the audience to hear all of the music, have become little more than huge hi-fi sets with only a small part of what you hear actually being the sound coming from the performers or instruments; to venues like Woodstock, where it's all PA. Live sound isn't live sound anymore, and what people are hearing is the sound of the PA system.
That explains a lot. PA systems don't image. They don't present a soundstage. They can't make deep bass; that 50Hz, which used to be the "pro" standard, is still about the deepest most can go. Often, they make up for the lack of real, low bass by bumping up the midbass, and sometimes the upper bass—hence the remark I heard a few times: "Where's the bass?"
When non-audiophiles hear a system that does do those things that sound like real music, they don't appreciate it. It doesn't sound like what they're used to, and they're not impressed. They think the sound of a PA system is what music is supposed to sound like. Until we can teach them or—better—show them otherwise, perhaps by dealers playing a live, unamplified instrument at their store, it will likely remain hard to excite them enough to join our ranks.
What do you think?
Roger Skoff is the founder of two hi-fi cable companies, XLO and RSX, and has written for many hi-fi publications.
Modern concert music is amplified mush . . .
See my comments on the sound of live rock at www.stereophile.com/content/sounding-page-2.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
I am fortunate enough to live within easy driving distance of Tanglewood, where the Boston Symphony takes up residence each summer. I make a point of only purchasing tickets that get me within the immediate acoustic range of the orchestra. Otherwise, if you're in the back half of the Shed or on the lawn, you're hearing the performance on speakers.
To me, it makes no sense to pay to hear a live performance through speakers when I could park in front of my system at home for free.
Hi
YES. All concerts venues, indoor & outdoor, always get PA so that the audience outside the "acoustical range" of the performance on the podium can still hear the sound.
That's why I always select 10-13th row centre from the podium to listen to acoustical performance instead of listening to PA reproduced sound + acoustical reverberation from above inside the hall.
Likewise for Sunday church service, I would take frontal seat facing the choir & the musical supplement. Noooo PA to spoil the music mood !
Listening to acoustical music is believing
Jack L
I recently attended a night with the Brubeck Family Quartet.... just stunning BTW. It was in a small venue and a hot night. About 10 min into the concert it got really interesting. By request the doors to the outside were opened and the sound board turned off.... and for the rest of the night glorious "ACOUSTIC"! Even as a frequent live event consumer, we forget how tainted we are by the ubiquitous "house sound"!
The differences between the sound of a finely tuned audiophile system and a basic home theater setup are in fact subtleties to most people (not audiophiles of course).
It takes keen hearing, a willingness to learn and an appreciation of the spatial and tonal differences to become an audiophile. Skillsets that do not grow on trees......
..that does do those things that sound like real music, they don't appreciate it."
Hmmm, it was SP founder JGH who posited it was *audiophiles* who fit that criteria
https://www.stereophile.com/asweseeit/1107awsi/index.html
Audio actually used to have a goal: perfect reproduction of the sound of real music performed in a real space. That was found difficult to achieve, and it was abandoned when most music lovers, who almost never heard anything except amplified music anyway, forgot what "the real thing" had sounded like. Today, "good" sound is whatever one likes.
Personally I think people just listen to...music they like.
..sound "alive" even through the basest of PA systems the reason being they're not recorded.
Hi
Acoustcial live is true live. Any electrically processed sound, PA or recorded, will be impaired "live" to their best, IMO.
Skeptical ears detect the nite-&-day difference !
Listening to acoustical music is believing
Jack L
..but when sound waves or electric waves or waves in general are transformed into numbers or magnetic patterns or grooves or anything static they undergo a fundamental mutation from which they never actually recover. No recorded event is truly "analog" let alone (a)live; (a)live means time and time stored can be not.
I have been to the London Abba Avatar show, where they have built an theatre for that show only. Around 1 Billion $ have been put into that show and that building.
The crowd was in good mood before the start of the show (Abba-fanatics). Than the show started - and it was really that good visually that I must recommend it. At the end of the show the 4 aged (todays) band members came (virtual) on stage and it was impossible to believe that the 4 were only projections.
So here was a show that really gave the impression to see Abba in their prime. They put unbelievable effort into it.
And what sound?
So bad! Digital artefacts and hardness at the heights. The two female voices sounded like the voices of these little blue smurfs. And no bass below (I guess) 60 Hz at all.
The crowd stopped dancing after the first songs.
After the show no one complained about the sound. Even at the reviews nobody cared about the sound.
They felt it in the show, the good mood went down. But they cannot put it into words, why?
I wonder, Abba spent so much money into this. It should have been easy to add a bass speaker line to reproduce the sound of the 70's (I can still remember the sound of the huge bass speakers, when venues could still afford them until appr. the end of the '80s).
As said, I still recommend the show. It is unbelievable what can be done visually today.
Sadly, the public interest in audio quality is much much lower than in visuals in our days.
They feel that something goes wrong, but they cannot see it.
everyone, really everyone, is touched and recognized good music, or a good hi-fi set (as I still call it by the way). If they are open to it. It's like food and wine. Or art in general. When I take friends to a Michelin star restaurant, who would never go there themselves, they are always disappointed afterwards. They expect some kind of taste explosion. They don't know, nor have they learned, that it's the subtleties that matter and that you have to recognize them AND appreciate them. A star chef or Bid Gourmand chef knows how to get the details on the surface / tongue giving the food a deeper dimension. Same with a good hi-fi set. However, most people have never learned it simply because it is not of their interest. If someone asks "what is an audiophile?" then I say "someone who listens to both the music and the sound". I always omit the addition "and is willing to pay for better sound" (and yes yes I know the saying "a music lover uses his hi-fi set to listen to the music and the audiophile uses the music to listen to his hi-fi set", I can sympathize here too). I also omit the addition that an audiophile, at least in my analysis and that includes myself, has a recognizable degree of autism. That's not a bad or a good thing, just a fact and as far as I'm right at least. Either way, most people don't and/or just don't care about good sound, and certainly aren't willing to pay more for it. It is also a generation phenomenon, so-called zeitgeist, in the 1970s and 1980s households spent a relatively much larger amount of their disposable income on a hi-fi set or TV. Or clothes. Not young people. Because how many people under 50 visit an audio fair? Anyway, in summary and in my opinion: most people don't care about better sound, it doesn't interest them.
Very well stated.
What I was thinking but expressed more articulately by you.
Bravo!
Very well stated.
What I was thinking but expressed more articulately by you.
Bravo!
"Can it be that they just don't know what music really sounds like—what bass really sounds like? "
Sure they do. They hear music all the time. Music coming through whatever system they are listening on is "real music" and is how most people have listened since consumer playback systems became wide-spread. Ever since concerts became amplified, which goes back before The Beatles, the same complaint could have been made. This sounds like more of the audiophile dismissive "I know what REAL music sounds like, the plebes don't appreciate it."
On the other hand, I think you may be downplaying the continued existence of acoustic-instrument-based music. There is just TONS of music being played on acoustic instruments. Any dive down the youtube rabbit hole will show just how rich this scene is - probably richer than it has been in decades. Even where I live, around the corner from a vibrant downtown street, it's strewn with bars with live musicians, often jazz or folk or 'world' music - some amplified, some not.
- "What do you think? " -
I think that for some reason we seem to have had different experiences in terms of guests or non-audiophiles listening to our systems.
I've played my various audiophile systems for tons of guests, most non-audiophiles, over the years and the reactions have been almost uniformly gobsmacked at the experience. Just wide eyed wonder. "It's like they are THERE" or "I'm looking right in to the studio hearing them play!"
Most people just listen to music in the background, or in a set up that doesn't exploit the possibilities of recorded music. So they don't really come to music reproduction with expectations that it can actually sound "more real" or more immersive. When they encounter the "disappearing" speaker act, vividness and imaging of a good stereo system, it's something of a shock.
It doesn't mean that after hearing my system guests necessarily want to run out and spend lots of their own money on audio gear. But they clearly "get" why it's appealing, and why I'm in to it, once they experience it.
Hi
YES, this is MY acid test for any home audio.
I want to virutally 'watch' the entire music performance in front of me way behind the audio rig into the facing wall. The frontal loudspeakers sonically vanished.
Thanks goodness, my humble audio rig down my 700sq-ft basement audio den achieves it, from Beethoven Moonlight Serenade to Saint Saens Organ Symphony !
Listening is believing
Jack L
When I was working as a recording engineer I would occasionally do live sound at local clubs (schmoozing plus a little cash for the work). Even then, most PA systems went down to around 40Hz - several 18" subs will do that, and they were common in clubs with at least decent sound systems 30 years ago. High quality modern PA systems, like those offered by Meyer Sound, go down to the mid-30Hz region with subs and have significantly more dynamic headroom than any consumer home system (140+ dB peak SPL with low distortion). It's more likely that the musicians, and the person running the sound, have high frequency hearing loss and so they brighten up the PA too much and it makes you think there's no low end.
The real reason is that every system most people listen to these days is EQ'd with a large bass boost (like +6dB or more) applied by the user. Your system (and mine) is not. Most modern popular music has boosted bass as well, and I really don't see you showing off your system with modern pop music (i.e. hip-hop or EDM). Hell, even the remixes of like Abbey Road and Chicago Transit Authority are significantly more bass heavy than the original mixes. Modern remasters also tend to have more bass than the original. People, it's like they're...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
"All About That Bass."
Anecdote time - my wife tells me that unless she can feel the bass all the time there's not enough of it. Her POV is hardly unique on this. She doesn't want flat/accurate bass, she wants lots of it all the time.
Mark Phillips
Contributor, Soundstage! Network
......there's not enough of it." qtd M Phillips.
Bingo ! My wife tooo often feels the wooden floor shaking under her feet during my music session down in my basement with closed door. She hates it, felt disturbed !
One time she even rushed down to find out what was going on when I was demonstrating to my audiophile friends: Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture - battlefield cannons roaring !!
No expensive bass-boosting EQ & huge power amps there ! Only 3 active subs (L+R+L/R) working with my 5W+5W tube power amp !!!!
Play smart is the name of the game !
Listening is believing
Jack L
We went to a live outdoor concert with a local jazz fusion band recently. They had stereo Bose line arrays and bass units, I sat in the Memorex seat and the sound was superb. From the comments here, it's obvious to me that many PA & sound re-inforcement systems are poorly designed (or just thrown together).
If you have stereo regular box speakers, turn one of them upside down (out of view of your friends) then see if your friends can spot what's wrong with the sound. If they don't pass the test they need more training to become true audiophiles!
Soundstage in live music is a function of the engineers mix, not the PA itself. If you have a farstage left flute player on input one of the mixer and the input is not panned to the left than the flute will be heard @ center stage. Further, if the gain is high, as in a large stadium vs a small jazz club, you will not actually hear flute itself but the amplified signal panned left to be heard @ position of the player. In a small venue one can (depending on the mix), hear the players clearly from the stage and the PA can be mixed to reinforce the stage/performers subtly to the point of being invisible. PA sound depends entirely on the act and their sound engineer working with within the limits of the PA being used. Still further, PA quality varies widely from inexpensive Toyota corolla grade to Ferrari and Bentley to F1 formula. Another reader mentioned Meyer, a top flight USA vendor that competes with Adamson Canada, Martin Audio UK, L-Acoustics France. With "far" larger R&D budgets than most consumer audiophile brands, these premier fidelity focused vendors and many others, design & manufacture systems (at much larger volume) which can easily compete in imaging, soundstage, depth and musicality with the very best consumer audio. Many new startup vendors are delivering highly innovative products such as VUEaudiotechnik H series which (as an systems integrator) I can state first hand, delivers mind blowing fidelity at industry disruptive price points in range/class. https://vue-audiotechnik.com/h-class/ Finally, all of these systems are designed for performance and duty cycles that is for the most part, nonexistent in consumer world. As with any component or system, I'd suggest personally demoing specific products to better understand capabilities.....FWIW..
Hi
"Audiophile grade PA" ???
How come I don't read such terminology in The Acoustic Linearity White Paper: "better comprehend the latest advancements in vertical array systems".
PA is PA irespective whatever state-of-the-art technologies claimed to employ.
PA is to ensure audience outside of the acoustical range of the stage performance can still hear what is going on the podium. This is its primary application = farthest reaching possible !
Again, such music, heavily doctored by the field control engineers can never be the same as the acoustiscal performance on the stage. This is physics.
So how come "the PA can be mixed to reinforce the stage/performers subtly to the point of being invisible" ????? I don't think so !
I want to read any published papers to substantiate your such claim !!!
"design & manufacture systems (at much larger volume) which can easily compete in imaging, soundstage, depth and musicality with the very best consumer audio" !!
Really? Apple to orange comparision, pal !
Please substantiate your claim with published papers !
Listening to acoustical sound is believing
Jack L
"