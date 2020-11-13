|Columns
the mbl X-treme Roadshow Moves to Texas
Stereophile Staff | Nov 13, 2020
The last time we checked in, The MBL X-Treme Roadshow was in Sarasota, Florida. It has now moved on to 3mA Audio in Houston, Texas. On active display is the MBL 101 X-Treme Loudspeaker system with a full complement of Reference Line electronics: Four 9011 mono amplifiers, the 6010 D preamp, 1611 F DAC (Roon Ready), and the 1621 A CD Transport. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, for now, the MBL folks will not be in attendance. Contact Luis Miranda at 3mA Audio (832) 530-4716 or Jeremy Bryan at MBL North America (561) 725-9300 for further information.
