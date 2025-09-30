German speaker and electronics manufacturer MBL Akustikgeräte has been acquired by MBL International GmbH, a new subsidiary of China’s Chow Tai Seng. MBL says the deal secures the company's long-term future and is a step toward resolving ongoing insolvency proceedings.

Chow Tai Seng, whose core business is fine jewelry designed, manufactured, and sold under its own brand, ranks among the world's top 100 luxury-goods companies, with about 4200 employees and more than 4700 stores across China, according to the announcement. The group also owns United Audio, a distributor of high-end audio brands (including several German manufacturers) in the Chinese market. With MBL, the group adds its first in-house audio manufacturer.

"MBL is in excellent hands with MBL International GmbH, backed by Chow Tai Seng," CEO Christian Hermeling said, adding that the owner is a long-time MBL user.

The Berlin headquarters, German production, team, and core values remain unchanged, and the firm’s international distribution network will be further developed under the new ownership. MBL characterized the move as providing stability, continuity, and growth opportunities, including within China’s burgeoning high-end audio market.