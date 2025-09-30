News

mbl has a new owner, says future is secure

Mark Henninger Sep 30, 2025
German speaker and electronics manufacturer MBL Akustikgeräte has been acquired by MBL International GmbH, a new subsidiary of China’s Chow Tai Seng. MBL says the deal secures the company's long-term future and is a step toward resolving ongoing insolvency proceedings.

Chow Tai Seng, whose core business is fine jewelry designed, manufactured, and sold under its own brand, ranks among the world's top 100 luxury-goods companies, with about 4200 employees and more than 4700 stores across China, according to the announcement. The group also owns United Audio, a distributor of high-end audio brands (including several German manufacturers) in the Chinese market. With MBL, the group adds its first in-house audio manufacturer.

"MBL is in excellent hands with MBL International GmbH, backed by Chow Tai Seng," CEO Christian Hermeling said, adding that the owner is a long-time MBL user.

The Berlin headquarters, German production, team, and core values remain unchanged, and the firm’s international distribution network will be further developed under the new ownership. MBL characterized the move as providing stability, continuity, and growth opportunities, including within China’s burgeoning high-end audio market.

Company Info

MBL

mbl has a new owner, says future is secure

Five-Alarm Fire Storms Resolution A/V in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Harman Closes Sound United Deal

UK Hi‑Fi Show Live Returns to Ascot This Weekend

TEAC PD-507T Expands Reference 500 Series with Transport-Only CD Playback

Devialet Launches Phantom Ultimate: 108dB Flagship, 98dB Compact, Opéra de Paris Editions

Denon, Marantz, Classé Recast HEOS Platform as “Powered by HEOS”

Spotify Premium Finally Gets Lossless Audio

Hana Introduces Umami Black MC Cartridge

Hegel Announces H150 Prodigy Streaming Integrated Amplifier

Super Speaker Showcase at Scott Walker Audio

Sonus faber Introduces Amati Supreme Loudspeaker

Audio Advice Acquires The Sound Room

Velodyne Names Playback Distribution Exclusive U.S. Distributor

Joy and Resistance in Manhattan

Onkyo Adds C-30 CD Player to Icon Series

Gramophone Dreams #101: The Shanling ET3 CD transport

mbl has a new owner, says future is secure

Revinylization #69: Pablo Records via Granz and Kassem

Five-Alarm Fire Storms Resolution A/V in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Recommended Components Fall 2025 Edition

Radiant Acoustics Clarity 4.2 loudspeaker

CH Precision C10 D/A processor

Re-Tales #58: A Succession Story in Toronto

Sound Chaser #2: Ozzie Osbourne, the Prince of Dark Melody

Harman Closes Sound United Deal

UK Hi‑Fi Show Live Returns to Ascot This Weekend

A Poor Man's Audio Show Review

TEAC PD-507T Expands Reference 500 Series with Transport-Only CD Playback

B.audio Adds Optional MM/MC Phono Stage for Alpha One and B.dpr

Devialet Launches Phantom Ultimate: 108dB Flagship, 98dB Compact, Opéra de Paris Editions

Recording of October 2025: Shostakovich: <I>Complete String Quartets Vol. 2 | Nos. 6&ndash;12</I>

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement