Lemay Audio: Dayton Wright, Tenor Audio, Baetis Audio, iFi Audio, Inakustik, Silversmith, Modulum Audio

Quebec-based Lemay Audio was one of my best sounds of the show. At its dizzying price, it should be. If its price makes your eyes glaze over at first glance, all is not lost. I'll get to that.

First, here are the links in the playback chain: a pair of Dayton-Wright Hommage 7 speakers (introductory price $38,000/pair, $43,000/pair after that); a Tenor Audio Line 1 preamp ($200,000); a 250Wpc Tenor Audio 20th Anniversary Edition 175S amplifier ($150,000); the Baetis Audio reference 4 music server / Roon endpoint ($15,000); an iFi Audio Diablo DAC ($1350); a bevy of audio cables by Inakustik and Silversmith and antivibration products and stands by Modulum Audio.

Across a selection of mostly classical music streamed from Tidal or the Baetis's hard drive, the system delivered a smorgasbord of ear- and heart-pleasing ingredients—tactility, touch, natural warmth, exquisite timbres—but even more impressive to me were the global aspects: a spectacularly mapped out soundstage. Its transparency. The high-resolution focus on the instruments. The impression of hearing everything, and I mean everything: every echo, every instrument, every minute, resonant vibration coming off the stroked strings of a violin. If I were to name the system's greatest attribute, I would say it was its absolutely seamless picture. The music unfurled as in real life, uninterrupted by the signal-altering degradations usually caused by electronics.

I don't want to diminish the contributions of the expensive Tenor gear in that setup. Those products sound amazing, but for most of us, they're beyond aspirational. (If you've got the budget, go listen.) But that's not true of the rest of the system. A huge contributor to the seamlessness I heard was the speakers: Those Dayton Wright Hommage 7 electrostats. They're hardly inexpensive, but they are aspirational—within reach for many. So is the Baetis server.

And what about the iFi Diablo? What's a $1300 DAC doing in a system with a $350,000 amplification chain? Is Mr Lemay of Lemay Audio crazy for including it?

Crazy like a fox. I said it in last year's report, and I'll say it again: The iFi Diablo is a giant killer. I'll say the same thing, even at $43,000/pair about the Dayton-Wright Hommage 7.

Unless otherwise indicated, all prices are in Canadian dollars.