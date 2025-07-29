News

Klipsch to Show Red Oak Finish, Demo Active Crossover at Audio Advice Live

Mark Henninger Jul 29, 2025
Klipsch will introduce a Red Oak finish option for its Heritage Forte IV and Heresy IV loudspeakers at Audio Advice Live 2025. The finish, paired with gray heathered grilles, marks its first public appearance.

The company also demonstrated the Heritage La Scala AL6 loudspeaker with its optional La Scala Active Crossover. According to Klipsch, the active crossover enables system flexibility, precision tuning, and increased dynamic range. The La Scala AL6 carries an MSRP of $15,399/pair, with the active crossover priced at $3499.

New KS-12 speaker stands were displayed alongside the Heresy IV. The metal stands raise speakers 12 inches and feature a dust- and fingerprint-resistant finish. MSRP is $474.99/pair.

The Willow Oak room demonstration included two systems. System one featured the La Scala AL6 with active crossover, driven by Onkyo Icon P-80 preamplifier and three M-80 power amplifiers. System two paired the Forte IV in Red Oak with an Onkyo Icon A-50 integrated amplifier. The Onkyo Icon components are scheduled for release in Q4 2025.

The Forte IV in Red Oak finish carries an MSRP of $5499/pair, while the Heresy IV in the same finish is priced at $3598/pair.

Audio Advice Live 2025 runs August 1-3 at the Sheraton Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina. Three-day passes are $45 and single-day passes are $25 when purchased online in advance. After August 1, prices increase to $50 and $30 respectively. Students with valid ID and children attend free.
Advertisement

Company Info

Klipsch
https://www.klipsch.com/

Klipsch to Show Red Oak Finish, Demo Active Crossover at Audio Advice Live

Musical Fidelity Introduces B1xi Integrated Amplifier

AudioQuest Introduces Brave Heart Speaker Cable with ZERO-Tech

Manley Labs Changes Hands

Focal Diva Mezza Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeakers Unveiled

Nagra, DeVore Fidelity at Resolution A/V in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Comments Retired, Letters Welcome: We’re All Ears

MBL Seeks Investors After Filing for Insolvency

Abbey Road Has a New Number: 801

Meet Richard Vandersteen at West Coast Special Events

EMM Labs Luxury Audio & Timepiece Showcase at Bending Wave USA

Sound United Finds a New Home with Harman

Ernie Fisher, Founder of The Inner Ear Magazine, has Passed Away

Resolution AV Debuts Fyne Audio in Red Hook, Brooklyn, NYC

What’s Going On With Krell?

The 2025 Florida International Audio Expo Starts Friday

Klipsch to Show Red Oak Finish, Demo Active Crossover at Audio Advice Live

Bruce Springsteen's Later-Career Back Catalog

Spin Doctor #27: Michael's Magical Mystery Tour

Brilliant Corners #29: The Final High End Munich

Musical Fidelity Introduces B1xi Integrated Amplifier

AudioQuest Introduces Brave Heart Speaker Cable with ZERO-Tech

Re-Tales 56: The Impact of Tariffs on the Hi-Fi Industry

Magico S5 2024 loudspeaker

Kimber Kable Carbon Series speaker cable and interconnect, PK10 Palladian power cable

Aaudio Imports

Manley Labs Changes Hands

Audiophiles Behaving Badly

Recording of August 2025: Rachel Podger: <I>Just Biber</I>

Final Delivery: a System Upgraded, a Life Cut Short

It's On Tape

July 2025 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement