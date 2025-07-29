Klipsch will introduce a Red Oak finish option for its Heritage Forte IV and Heresy IV loudspeakers at Audio Advice Live 2025. The finish, paired with gray heathered grilles, marks its first public appearance.

The company also demonstrated the Heritage La Scala AL6 loudspeaker with its optional La Scala Active Crossover. According to Klipsch, the active crossover enables system flexibility, precision tuning, and increased dynamic range. The La Scala AL6 carries an MSRP of $15,399/pair, with the active crossover priced at $3499.

New KS-12 speaker stands were displayed alongside the Heresy IV. The metal stands raise speakers 12 inches and feature a dust- and fingerprint-resistant finish. MSRP is $474.99/pair.

The Willow Oak room demonstration included two systems. System one featured the La Scala AL6 with active crossover, driven by Onkyo Icon P-80 preamplifier and three M-80 power amplifiers. System two paired the Forte IV in Red Oak with an Onkyo Icon A-50 integrated amplifier. The Onkyo Icon components are scheduled for release in Q4 2025.

The Forte IV in Red Oak finish carries an MSRP of $5499/pair, while the Heresy IV in the same finish is priced at $3598/pair.

Advertisement

Audio Advice Live 2025 runs August 1-3 at the Sheraton Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina. Three-day passes are $45 and single-day passes are $25 when purchased online in advance. After August 1, prices increase to $50 and $30 respectively. Students with valid ID and children attend free.