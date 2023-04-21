Impressive Sound from Benchmark and Laufer Teknik

|
but only when it's r e a l l y skinny.
The Note line-array speakers were one of the highlights of my travels.
herb
Laufer Teknik claims that the speaker has 360° dispersion up to 10kHz and 180° dispersion above that—when I walked around the speaker, sound was loudest in the front-firing direction—50 to 100 times less distortion and up to 200 times the dynamic range "of a typical D'Appolito design," and the ability to work in a "really large room." The Note has no crossover above the subwoofer, stands 87" tall, is a mere 2" wide and 2.5" deep, and weighs only 40lb.
The Note received signal through the introductory version of the company's Liquid Cables ($8500/8' pair). Each cable contains 27,000 wires. The company's introductory Elephant memory player ($12,500) joined Benchmark Media's AHB2 power amps ($3299 each), DAC3 B D/A processor ($1799), and interconnects. With the aid of a forthcoming DEQX HDP4 processor ($TBD) that's due in the fall, the system sounded super on a 16/44.1 file of the famed rendition of Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, recorded by Eiji Oue and the Minnesota Orchestra for Reference Recordings. Sound was extremely well-integrated and controlled, and the bass memorable.
