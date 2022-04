The midrange stole the show in Philip O'Hanlon's On a Higher Note room as platter after platter delivered analog magic. Thanks to Graham Audio's LS8/1 speakers ($9700/pair with stands and spikes), the Moonriver 404 Reference integrated amplifier ($4995) with optional internal MM/MC phono stage ($550)-see my review here - Bergmann Audio's Modi air bearing turntable and Modi air-bearing linear-tracking tonearm ($17,000) with Hana ML cartridge ($1200) and Krion turntable platform ($4850), an Artesania Audio Exoteryc 3-level rack ($7300), and Cardas Audio Clear cabling, award-winning soprano Fatma Said's soft high notes floated wonderfully. Lori Lieberman sounded fabulous on "Moonlight in Vermont" from a first pressing of her new LP,. Similarly, Isabeau Coraveau's voice and harp onwere a breath of fresh beauty.

The Graham's offer a modest treble adjustment of ±1dB. After asking O'Hanlon to switch back and forth between 0 and +1, it became clear that he had listened carefully before opting for neutrality.

This modest-looking room was a destination point for those who wished to escape from canned raps and immerse themselves in truly fine music.