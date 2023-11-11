The Hear This room included products from Von Schweikert Audio, WestminsterLab, Lampizator, Small Green Computer, Sonore, and MasterBuilt.

Streaming varied music from Ipad—Yoyo Ma covering "Ava Maria," Creed’s "Arms Wide Open," Donny Hathaway’s "The Ghetto,"—the sound was crisp with strong leading edges and air, air, air.

Source components included a Lampizator Horizon ($49,000), Small Green Computer sonicTransporter i9 Optical (Gen3)($2999), and a Sonore Signature Rendu SE optical ($4950).

Amplification was WestminsterLab Class A Monoblock Amplifiers ($32,900/pair), WestminsterLab Quest Preamplifier ($25,100) with the Quest MM/MC option ($5200).

A beautiful pair of Von Schweikert Audio VR-55 MkII loudspeakers with active bass ($75,000) made big sounds. MasterBuilt Reference speaker cables ($5400/pair), XLR interconnects ($4750/pair) and Reference power cords ($5645/each), and Final Touch Audio Sinope USB cables ($1500/each) closed the deal in the Hear This room.