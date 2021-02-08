The FTC Proposes Eliminating Its "Amplifier Rule"

|Columns
Aside from a segment of the population that is anti-government on general principle and that there's all sorts of political considerations associated with this kind of rule changing, you have to ask why companies would want relaxation of this one. Companies, or at least one company, are behind this, after all.
Obviously, the initial testing may be somewhat of a nuisance, but in general that's done once or twice and that's the end of the time and cost associated with it. So, it must be something else.
I'm going to presume that it's the cost of the metal used for heat sinking and the follow up additional cost for shipping a finished product with more mass found in the heat sinks.
But, here's the thing.
An awful lot of consumer electronics products have marginal thermal designs. I'm specifically not speaking of audio amplifiers. All the products that use processors and SOCs generally dissipate a fair amount of heat in a small area, or at least try to. This leads to poor performance and often melted plastic. Or worse. (I won't tell you how I know this from a professional standpoint...)
So, it could be a safety issue in the end.
I'll also note that although they tend to generate less heat, all the switching type amplifiers and switching power supplies I've looked at have specific requirements for heat sinking. Go look at https://www.hypex.nl.