The FTC Proposes Eliminating Its "Amplifier Rule"

John Atkinson  |  Feb 8, 2021

When I joined Hi-Fi News in the mid-1970s, one of that magazine's stable mates reviewed cars. An automotive writer appeared in the pub one lunchtime—"I rolled another one," he said, as he joined us at the bar. It turned out that one of his tasks was to take a car he was testing to the skid pad to see how many lateral G's the car could handle. Of course, the chances of a consumer turning that car over were minimal, but the reviewer was investigating the edges of the performance envelope.

As I became familiar with audio measurements, it struck me that the equivalent of the skid pan test was the thermal preconditioning we perform when we get an amplifier on the test bench. Even if an end-user doesn't drive his amplifier into thermal meltdown, the edges of the envelope need to be explored.

This preconditioning is based on the FTC's original recommendation in what came to be called the "Amplifier Rule (Title 16 Part 432)," which, at the end of 2020, the FTC proposed eliminating. The FTC regularly examines and revises its rules, and according to FTC commissioner Christine S. Wilson: "Freeing businesses from unnecessarily prescriptive requirements benefits consumers." (Wilson's comment can be downloaded here.)

"Unnecessarily prescriptive requirements?" Some history is in order. (My thanks to Jim Austin for the on-line research.)

In the hi-fi boom that began in the 1960s, the Institute of High Fidelity became alarmed by amplifier manufacturers exaggerating their products' output power. Such mystical numbers as "Peak Power" and "Music Power" were used willy-nilly to produce sales-oriented ratings that had nothing to do with reality. The IHF's proposed standard was examined in a paper presented at a 1967 Audio Engineering Society convention by Daniel von Recklinghausen, then with manufacturer H.H .Scott, and reprinted in the Journal of the Audio Engineering Society in July 1968.

The IHF proposal resulted in much discussion in audio engineering circles and in 1974, following open hearings, the FTC published its first Amplifier Rule. The purpose was to impose uniform, conservative standards on how domestic amplifier powers were rated and advertised.

The Amplifier Rule was revised in 2000. It imposed the following conditions on manufacturers:

• Power output is to be expressed as "average continuous power in watts."
• Load impedance shall be 8 ohms or cited if otherwise.
• All associated channels must be driven at rated power. (This was later dropped for multichannel home-theater amplifiers, where only two channels needed to be driven.)
• Power bandwidth or power frequency response must be cited.
• Maximum THD from 0.25W to rated power must be cited.
• The amplifier must be preconditioned at 1/8 rated power for 60 minutes.

The latter is a modification of the original IHF requirement, which involved operating both channels of the amplifier at 1/3 power into 8 ohms for 60 minutes. With an amplifier that biases its output devices into class-AB, this results in the maximum dissipation in those devices, hence imposing the maximum thermal stress on the amplifier. The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) was concerned about the impact of the original rule on multichannel home-theater amplifiers and in its own standard (CEA-490-A), changed the preconditioning operating time from one hour to 30 minutes.

Why was the CEA concerned? For an amplifier to pass the original 1/3 power preconditioning, its heatsinks need adequate thermal capacity. After an amplifier's chassis and power transformer, the heatsink is the most expensive part, so underspecifying the heatsink is a way of reducing both the manufacturer's bill of materials and the retail price. It is also fair to argue that in actual use, with music recordings that have a normal crest factor (the ratio between the peak and average levels) and loudspeakers with a sensitivity around 88dB/2.83V/m (the average of all the loudspeakers reviewed in Stereophile) an amplifier will never get close to being operated at 1/3 power for an hour. The consumer will therefore be paying for a capability that he will never need.

Even so, I have always felt the preconditioning information will be useful to the magazine's readers, which is why we have been doing it since we started accompanying Stereophile's reviews with measurements in 1989 (footnote 1). For example, though there aren't many true high-end class-AB amplifiers that fail this test, our publishing the temperature of the heatsinks and chassis does reveal amplifiers that should not be enclosed in a cabinet or stacked.

And in his recent book on amplifier design, Bob Cordell recommends that heatsinks should be designed so that their temperature shall not exceed 60°C when operated at 1/3 power into 8 ohms. "The FTC metric may seem conservative," he writes on p.186, "but things get worse rapidly when the amplifier is called on to deliver its power into the many loudspeakers that exhibit much lower impedances than 8 ohms."

I asked Cordell for his thoughts on the proposed ending of the FTC Amplifier Rule:

"My first reaction is that it is silly for them to be revisiting this much-needed rule. I think it is important to recognize that there are numerous facets to this rule, so repealing the whole rule because of one facet is not necessary. For example, the preconditioning rule is probably the one that bothers all the manufacturers the most, and yet has the least to do with sound quality, and has only modest relevance to quoting power honestly in average ('RMS' [footnote 2]) watts.

"That part of the rule could probably be loosened up without too much angst. But continuous average power over a short interval remains important. For example, there is little real-world reason to spec it in such a way that the heatsinks have that huge amount of time to reach nearly final temperature. I would be happy with 1/8 continuous average power over as little as 5 minutes.

"The gross abuses that took place before this rule (like 'music power') actually had little to do with heatsink capacity."—Bob Cordell

Comments (footnote 3)? Has the Amplifier Rule outlived its relevance, particularly when so many amplifiers now use class-D output stages?

Footnote 1: We have recently been performing both the original preconditioning and the CEA's 2008 revision. If the amplifier being tested passes the 30 minutes at 1/8 power into 8 ohms test without the heatsinks becoming very hot, I then operate it at 1/3 power into 8 ohms for 60 minutes. I monitor both heatsink temperature and the THD+noise percentage during this time to make sure that the amplifier is still operating correctly.—John Atkinson

Footnote 2: "RMS" is in quotes because there is no such thing as "RMS power." This was the subject of discussion in the early 1970s—see, for example, "RMS Power: Fact or Fancy" by John Eargle and Bart Locanthi, J. Audio Eng. Soc., Vol.20, p.45 (Jan/Feb 1972). While the RMS (Root Mean Square) values of voltage and current waveforms can be calculated, when these are used to calculate power, the result is an average value.—John Atkinson

Footnote 3: The deadline for sending comments to the FTC on the proposed ending the Amplifier Rule is February 16, 2021. Guidelines for sending comments can be found here.—John Atkinson

COMMENTS
CG's picture
Submitted by CG on February 8, 2021 - 11:22am

Aside from a segment of the population that is anti-government on general principle and that there's all sorts of political considerations associated with this kind of rule changing, you have to ask why companies would want relaxation of this one. Companies, or at least one company, are behind this, after all.

Obviously, the initial testing may be somewhat of a nuisance, but in general that's done once or twice and that's the end of the time and cost associated with it. So, it must be something else.

I'm going to presume that it's the cost of the metal used for heat sinking and the follow up additional cost for shipping a finished product with more mass found in the heat sinks.

But, here's the thing.

An awful lot of consumer electronics products have marginal thermal designs. I'm specifically not speaking of audio amplifiers. All the products that use processors and SOCs generally dissipate a fair amount of heat in a small area, or at least try to. This leads to poor performance and often melted plastic. Or worse. (I won't tell you how I know this from a professional standpoint...)

So, it could be a safety issue in the end.

I'll also note that although they tend to generate less heat, all the switching type amplifiers and switching power supplies I've looked at have specific requirements for heat sinking. Go look at https://www.hypex.nl.

Jim Austin's picture
Submitted by Jim Austin on February 8, 2021 - 12:18pm

>>Companies, or at least one company, are behind this, after all.

And yet, it's worth noting that when, in the past, this rule has come up for review--and it comes up periodically--*some* audio companies have been among the commenters on the rule change advocating against dropping the rule.

Jim Austin, Editor
Stereophile

CG's picture
Submitted by CG on February 9, 2021 - 6:59am

That isn't surprising at all. Most of the companies making products reviewed in Stereophile make a great effort to build solid products.

Aside from affirming their own integrity, it's in their own best business interests to do so. When JA Classique finds that an amplifier melts down during pre-test, that can't be a good thing for whoever is selling that product.

Jim Austin's picture
Submitted by Jim Austin on February 9, 2021 - 7:05am
Love that. I also agree with your point. Also, for those who truly self-police, rules like this pose no extra burden. Jim Austin, Editor Stereophile
CG's picture
Submitted by CG on February 9, 2021 - 7:17am

One of the uber VPs of engineering I worked for along the way had a 10 point list of engineering maxims. Kind of like the character Mark Harmon plays on the TV show NCIS, in fact.

But, there really was a Rule 0 that came before anything and everything else. "Cause no fires!"

A local (to me) audio amplifier company had a reputation for burning amplifiers. It may not have hurt their audiophile cred, but I think it ultimately hurt their reputation amongst people who don't change amplifiers as often as they change their socks.

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on February 8, 2021 - 1:29pm

Misguided and unnecessary is all I can say. Waiting for the anti-skating police to show up any day now. If they knew how much jitter was going on in my house there would be a congressional summit I would think.

smargo's picture
Submitted by smargo on February 8, 2021 - 6:23pm

totally agree

tonye's picture
Submitted by tonye on February 9, 2021 - 12:29pm

OK, I'm not a Ludditte.. I do have an assortment of various Class D amps from several manufacturers... even an NCore. Plus some monster AB solid state receivers from the 70s!

But, honestly, those of us with tubes and Class A stuff in the main room just won't care much. Come to think about it, I don't recall seeing any heat sinks in my Audio Research amp... and my FET Class A amps, well, let's say they dissipate 300 watts each at idle. I think they always heat the room that way! Talk about heat sinks on those babys!

Will this actually affect the High End world anyhow? High End speakers tend to be beasts in terms of impedance and power demands. Put 100 watts into a Maggie.. Pfft... just warming up the sound! And no High End aficionado will put a 200 watt beast on a LS3/5. We tend to be a bit, ahem! more careful about system matching.

IMHO, no High End consumer will buy a "300 watt" SS Class AB amplifier that weights 15 lbs and costs 200 bucks. Part of being in the High End is to understand these things, so I don't think it will affect our little World of Audio. I expect the manufacturers and designers will be honest about things -as they tend to be most of the time...

I figure it will likely result in Exploding Watts Numbers in the low end consumer world with concomitant Flaming Results in the dens of America!

And yeah, those Home Theater ratings have been a joke for a long time. Specially in those mass consumer receivers that are rated for a Kilowatt yet have heat sinks smaller than my old Sansui G7500 or the Marantz 2125 in the closet shelf.

a.wayne's picture
Submitted by a.wayne on February 9, 2021 - 12:59pm

@JA ,

Many in the business at the time felt the original 1hr @1/3 power output was an attack against phase linear which was the hot amp at the time and was way under built by Carver .. I do suspect Mcintosh will love the new rule, god only know why they hate to size heatsinks correctly for good SOA ..

Regards

John Atkinson's picture
Submitted by John Atkinson on February 9, 2021 - 2:18pm
a.wayne wrote:
Many in the business at the time felt the original 1hr @1/3 power output was an attack against phase linear which was the hot amp at the time and was way under built by Carver...

I hadn't heard that. But my opinion of Phase Linear amplifiers was colored by a repeated experience with a band I toured the UK with in the 1970s. We had 3 Phase Linear amplifiers: one for the left PA stack; one for the right PA stack; and a third that was being repaired after the previous gig.

John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on February 9, 2021 - 1:39pm

Perhaps we do or should/could we describe it as a Loudspeaker Rated Impedance mystery .

Tube amps struggle with nominal 8 ohm loudspeakers that might perform nicely with SS Amps.

It's probably just an Audiophile issue that our Professor J.Atkinson willingly & judicially solves for us Stereophile Readership ( which constitutes close to 100% of the astute & literate Audiophile Caste )

The rest of the larger world will have Class D devices making their noises ( like most of the sounds we had to endure watching this latest Super Bowl ).

Perhaps we, as a citizen population, should require the FTC to contract the services of Stereophile's world famous testing lab. conveniently located in NY,NY! and pay enough to supply him with a Bently Drop Head Electric Car & a Yachtmaster Rolex in Ocean Blue & Gold!

Amplifier ratings seem like marketing sizzle if Nelson Pass's "first watt" concept is as important as it seems to be with the majority of the DIY group.

I was required to wear the JVC lapel pin for the two years in the 1980s that I represented the Japanese Victor Corporation, Amplifier Watt Rating was a big thing to those people, but it was a sort of "fake" rating system that NO-body embraced.

If we lose John Atkinson, we might need FTC standards but I still doubt it. ( we'd still have Mike Moffat, J.Stoddard & Paul McGowan for gods sake )

Tony in Venice Florida with 82F Air and 84F pool temps.

Lewis Edge's picture
Submitted by Lewis Edge on February 9, 2021 - 3:07pm

Although it seems that we have no shortage of government regulations, stereo and home theater equipment is difficult enough to compare even when standardized measurements are used.

During the mid 1960's I was the Chief Engineer of Atlanta's only commercial classical music station, WGKA AM-FM, which had common ownership with a music and component stereo equipment store, Baker Audio. Both occupied the same building. Many new solid state components were being introduced to the market then along with some impressive claims for their performance. Knowing that I had high-end audio test gear and the skills to use it, the store owners asked me to put those new equipment performance claims to the test before agreeing to stock and sell it.

One of my requirements, to which the manufacturers or distributors had to agree prior to testing, was that if their claims were inflated and my tests caused equipment failure we could return the component without any liability for its damage. Not surprisingly some of the power amplifiers failed during my 10% rated power stress test or during tests for upper frequency response.

dc_bruce's picture
Submitted by dc_bruce on February 9, 2021 - 4:16pm

The issue came up before Phase Linear. I think the legit manufacturers, who rated their products honestly, were tired of cheap Japanese stuff that underpriced them significantly and also claimed oodles of power output.
In those days, 50 watts per channel was a lot, either from transistors or tubes. The problem was that the wildly popular "acoustic suspension" speakers from people like Acoustic Research ("AR") were power-hungry, and consumers were desperate for enough power to get realistic SPLs from these guys, not to mention the original Bose 901, whose equalizer put something like a 10 dB boost at 40 Hz. Oddly, AR came out with a 60 watt/channel transistor amplifier; but it had a tendency to go into thermal runaway and self-destruct.

A lot of people love to dump on "Stereo Review's" Julian Hirsch, but he did measure these amps carefully and reported the news -- good or bsd.

Charles E Flynn's picture
Submitted by Charles E Flynn on February 9, 2021 - 5:36pm

I remember paying a visit to the AR Music Room in Cambridge, shortly after the AR amplifier was introduced. In the middle of a demonstration of an all-AR stereo system, the amp failed. The AR rep asked if anyone in the audience was familiar with the amp, and had a screwdriver. I got to do some audience participation. Out of sight of the audience was a stack of four or five amplifers, in their boxes.

My AR receiver (model R) was still defective after three attempts to repair it. It was replaced by a special model W ("W", the joke went, stood for "works"), with military grade matched transistors, which required the signature of two AR executives on the warranty card for release to a customer. It worked flawlessly for many years, after which I sold it to a dealer, for the same $300 I had paid for it. The $300 went towards a mint used Apt Holman amp and pre-amp, at Q Audio, in Cambridge.

X