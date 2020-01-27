Four Interviews with John Atkinson

Occasionalcontributor Steve Guttenberg publishes a YouTube channel about audio that has achieved an impressive reach. As Steve told me in a conversation I had with him last December, 22% of his 98,000 subscribers (at the time we talked) are under 34 years old, and, to judge from the comments, most of them don't read!!!! "It would nice to introduce you to them!" said Steve, and proposed he interview me and post the video to his channel when it hit the magic 100k number, which it did on January 9.

Steve visited my place in Brooklyn just before the New Year, and we spent an afternoon talking about audio, magazines, measurements, and music. I must have been feeling particularly chatty, as Steve ended up with four interviews, though it is fair to credit Steve's skill as an interviewer. The interviews are linked below.

In the first I talk about my history as an audiophile and my 37-year career as the editor-in-chief of two leading audio magazines, Hi-Fi News & Record Review and Stereophile:

In the second interview, I discuss why I believe audio magazines should publish measurements of the products they review:

Next, I invite Steve into the dedicated room in my basement, where I perform the measurements of amplifiers and digital products and show off my array of test gear:

Finally, Steve and I talk about the explosion of rock music in the late 1960s and how live music became so important in my life as an audiophile: