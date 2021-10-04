Sweepstakes

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Déjà vu Sweepstakes!

Stereophile Staff  |  Oct 4, 2021

Register to win one of two Rhino Déjà vu 50th Anniversary Deluxe D2C Vinyl Editions (value $250.00 each), or a limited edition 16"x20" Henry Diltz photo signed by all four members of CSNY (value: $1,500/priceless) we are giving away.

According to Rhino:
This version is only available for purchase on the official CSNY store and Rhino Store, and features the remastered original album and four additional LPs of demos, outtakes, early versions, and alternate versions of songs recorded during the Déjà vu sessions.

1021csnysweeps_lps

Presented as a 5 LP set in a beautiful box with a 12 x 12 softcover book, the collection comes illustrated with rarely seen photos from the era and annotated by writer/filmmaker Cameron Crowe, whose revealing liner notes recount the making of the album through stories told by the people who were there, including David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young.

Déjà vu was the most-anticipated new album in America in 1970. More than 50 years later, it's one of the most famous albums in rock history with legendary songs, including “Carry On” and “Teach Your Children,” that still resonate today.

Click here for more info.

Signed Original Photo
Also offered is a 1969 group photo by Henry Diltz in California as seen in the Special Edition "Déjà vu" 50th Anniversary Reissue. Signed by the photographer and is #9 in an edition of 10.

1021csnysweeps_photo

The 16"x20" photo itself sells for $1,500, but what makes this a priceless edition is that it was signed in 2021 for our readers by all four members of CSNY: David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young.

1021csnysweeps_sigs1

Click here for more info about the photo.

Click here for more info about Henry Diltz.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.

The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any single comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!

For complete sweepstakes rules, click here.

COMMENTS
carljacobson's picture
Submitted by carljacobson on October 4, 2021 - 10:26am

Great prize from a great band, photographer, and magazine, fingers crossed.

EKJ's picture
Submitted by EKJ on October 4, 2021 - 10:33am

Thanks for the contest.

adeep42's picture
Submitted by adeep42 on October 4, 2021 - 10:41am

I deserve it!

funambulistic's picture
Submitted by funambulistic on October 4, 2021 - 10:48am

I'm in!

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on October 4, 2021 - 10:51am

Yay!

shellac4545's picture
Submitted by shellac4545 on October 4, 2021 - 11:03am

Thanks

CraigS720's picture
Submitted by CraigS720 on October 4, 2021 - 11:06am

Fantastic!

Vocalion's picture
Submitted by Vocalion on October 4, 2021 - 11:29am

Bravo to whoever made this happen.

Ha's picture
Submitted by Ha on October 4, 2021 - 11:38am

Wonderful.

Howatt's picture
Submitted by Howatt on October 4, 2021 - 11:39am

Thanks for the chance to win

hltf's picture
Submitted by hltf on October 4, 2021 - 11:39am

Hoping I win...

Stoneshead's picture
Submitted by Stoneshead on October 4, 2021 - 11:43am

That I win!

dtgen@aol.com's picture
Submitted by dtgen@aol.com on October 4, 2021 - 12:03pm

One more Deja Vu should be enough for me !

bje5854's picture
Submitted by bje5854 on October 4, 2021 - 12:34pm

Carry On

markbrauer's picture
Submitted by markbrauer on October 4, 2021 - 12:40pm

Don't know what happened to it

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on October 4, 2021 - 5:46pm

My original still reeks of burnt rope.

stereosnarf's picture
Submitted by stereosnarf on October 4, 2021 - 1:04pm

Thank you

Achab71's picture
Submitted by Achab71 on October 4, 2021 - 1:05pm

Thanks for the chance!

popluhv's picture
Submitted by popluhv on October 4, 2021 - 1:08pm

please!

amudhen's picture
Submitted by amudhen on October 4, 2021 - 1:10pm

Would love to win this!

Scintilla's picture
Submitted by Scintilla on October 4, 2021 - 1:24pm

Fun!

thatguy's picture
Submitted by thatguy on October 4, 2021 - 1:36pm

to the list

silverado884's picture
Submitted by silverado884 on October 4, 2021 - 1:38pm

My favorite c s n & y album

partain's picture
Submitted by partain on October 4, 2021 - 1:41pm

I can do that .

lpsteve's picture
Submitted by lpsteve on October 4, 2021 - 1:43pm

great album

Metalhead's picture
Submitted by Metalhead on October 4, 2021 - 1:50pm

Cool
Count me in
Carry On

Bruce in Philly's picture
Submitted by Bruce in Philly on October 4, 2021 - 1:52pm

Carry On all

slproxy's picture
Submitted by slproxy on October 4, 2021 - 2:14pm

Definitely one of the all-time great albums!

jquirbach's picture
Submitted by jquirbach on October 4, 2021 - 3:19pm

Excited to hear the new CSN&Y vinyl release. Great contest!

ajax's picture
Submitted by ajax on October 4, 2021 - 3:30pm

Pick Me!

JamesAlan's picture
Submitted by JamesAlan on October 4, 2021 - 3:54pm

My stylus is ready for some new grooves!

remlab's picture
Submitted by remlab on October 4, 2021 - 4:06pm

:-)

2_channel_ears's picture
Submitted by 2_channel_ears on October 4, 2021 - 4:08pm

I woke up and new I had won

golanaluna's picture
Submitted by golanaluna on October 4, 2021 - 4:33pm

Yes please

thethanimal's picture
Submitted by thethanimal on October 4, 2021 - 4:44pm

I know it’s not the same, but when I was a kid we had a cassette tape of CSN’s “Daylight Again” album that was played regularly on car trips. I think my dad still has Deja Vu on vinyl, but hasn’t had a turntable in a long time. Hoping to get him a Project Debut Carbon sometime soon.

Luis Montreal's picture
Submitted by Luis Montreal on October 4, 2021 - 5:17pm

This last edition/pressing is amazing. Even better than my 1976 Japan pressing.

CPL's picture
Submitted by CPL on October 4, 2021 - 5:46pm

Awesome prizes

Smokejoec's picture
Submitted by Smokejoec on October 4, 2021 - 6:32pm

Wow, I would love to win this… pick me!

jjljr's picture
Submitted by jjljr on October 4, 2021 - 6:37pm

… and I knew you were gone …

FDroadrunner's picture
Submitted by FDroadrunner on October 4, 2021 - 7:00pm

Me, too!

Williaac32's picture
Submitted by Williaac32 on October 4, 2021 - 7:03pm

This is an awesome opportunity! My 16 yo son loves CSNY along with me. We've been collecting old vinyl of many of the bands from this legendary time. Thanks for giving us a chance to win these great works.

Robb Gregg's picture
Submitted by Robb Gregg on October 4, 2021 - 7:34pm

Great prize and feeling lucky!

downunderman's picture
Submitted by downunderman on October 4, 2021 - 8:46pm

Maybe one day folks from faraway lands will also be eligible to enter - Heck I would even be happy to pay the postage myself!

John Bambe's picture
Submitted by John Bambe on October 4, 2021 - 9:18pm

CSNY has got to be the GOAT of rock music!!

hal2001's picture
Submitted by hal2001 on October 4, 2021 - 9:29pm

Not quite as clever as the next guy, but a fan nonetheless. Good luck to all.

bigrasshopper's picture
Submitted by bigrasshopper on October 4, 2021 - 10:03pm

Devoted

Moth Monster Man's picture
Submitted by Moth Monster Man on October 4, 2021 - 10:07pm

Probably won't win, cause I never do, but this is a very cool sweepstakes. I prefer the 5lp set but would love either.

anomaly7's picture
Submitted by anomaly7 on October 4, 2021 - 10:07pm

I’d love to own and hear this reissue in my system or groove on the Diltz photo!

MrGneiss's picture
Submitted by MrGneiss on October 5, 2021 - 1:01am

My turn to win?? :-D

__uzi__'s picture
Submitted by __uzi__ on October 5, 2021 - 3:19am

I know I've been enjoying the heck out of the Deja Vu Alternates LP that was released for the recent Record Store Day. Some really good stuff.

John Cotter's picture
Submitted by John Cotter on October 5, 2021 - 3:20am

Time Flies

Domino Joe's picture
Submitted by Domino Joe on October 5, 2021 - 3:42am

simply a Five Stars and "with LODE" album...

whosthere's picture
Submitted by whosthere on October 5, 2021 - 4:29am

After 50 years. The definition of a classic.

mmole's picture
Submitted by mmole on October 5, 2021 - 4:31am

...there's a chance?

zen2000's picture
Submitted by zen2000 on October 5, 2021 - 5:04am

Hope to win this!

jamesk's picture
Submitted by jamesk on October 5, 2021 - 5:25am

so that I may teach my children.

mikerr's picture
Submitted by mikerr on October 5, 2021 - 5:53am

love it

Ripple's picture
Submitted by Ripple on October 5, 2021 - 6:03am

Read about this release in a few places - would love to have it

DavidEdwinAston's picture
Submitted by DavidEdwinAston on October 5, 2021 - 6:16am

Ter-eat your subscribers well!

There fathers hell, did slowly go by.

rickyjay's picture
Submitted by rickyjay on October 5, 2021 - 6:30am

sign me up!

carl478's picture
Submitted by carl478 on October 5, 2021 - 6:50am

Me.

sbjork's picture
Submitted by sbjork on October 5, 2021 - 7:21am

Saying "me me me" might be selfish, but at least it's not profane.

acresverde's picture
Submitted by acresverde on October 5, 2021 - 7:46am

...copies of this, their greatest effort. I would be honored.

otherworld74's picture
Submitted by otherworld74 on October 5, 2021 - 8:10am

Yes Please!

nomaslarge's picture
Submitted by nomaslarge on October 5, 2021 - 9:48am

Is worth leaving a comment for - WC Fields

JoeE SP9's picture
Submitted by JoeE SP9 on October 5, 2021 - 10:00am

Count me in please.

singlespeed's picture
Submitted by singlespeed on October 5, 2021 - 10:10am

Chicken Dinner

test4965's picture
Submitted by test4965 on October 5, 2021 - 10:24am

Would love to hear this set!

rockdc's picture
Submitted by rockdc on October 5, 2021 - 11:54am

nice set, thanks!

mrvalve's picture
Submitted by mrvalve on October 5, 2021 - 12:02pm

I like this one!

TrentC's picture
Submitted by TrentC on October 5, 2021 - 1:09pm

Fingers crossed.

torturegarden's picture
Submitted by torturegarden on October 5, 2021 - 1:14pm

I never have won one of these, may this time I'll be lucky.

otaku's picture
Submitted by otaku on October 5, 2021 - 1:35pm

I guess if I have to receive one the world's great albums and a picture then OK I'll take it. Sigh.

James Shannon's picture
Submitted by James Shannon on October 5, 2021 - 1:58pm

Great music from a great group of musicians----that holds up extremely well even after many years.

Bitbike's picture
Submitted by Bitbike on October 5, 2021 - 4:30pm

Just unearthed an original Neil Young LP from college days and was thrilled to hear the voices of that day with messages still resonating today. Would love to own this collection!

MarkSwanson's picture
Submitted by MarkSwanson on October 5, 2021 - 4:48pm

I would love to win!!

Dick James's picture
Submitted by Dick James on October 5, 2021 - 5:01pm

I hope I win!

pkf2's picture
Submitted by pkf2 on October 5, 2021 - 5:48pm

CSN&Y- best work

WonkoTheSane's picture
Submitted by WonkoTheSane on October 5, 2021 - 7:57pm

Very cool giveaway

Jrhoburton's picture
Submitted by Jrhoburton on October 5, 2021 - 8:02pm

Yes

Alpena's picture
Submitted by Alpena on October 5, 2021 - 9:21pm

Great album

PinkFloyd51's picture
Submitted by PinkFloyd51 on October 5, 2021 - 9:28pm

I legitimately don’t think I’ve ever won a contest before!

Jmichael07's picture
Submitted by Jmichael07 on October 5, 2021 - 11:47pm

Thank you very much for the chance to enter!

mcos44's picture
Submitted by mcos44 on October 6, 2021 - 12:28am

Really cool.

mauidj's picture
Submitted by mauidj on October 6, 2021 - 2:09am

And mahalo for a wonderful prize.

gilmonster's picture
Submitted by gilmonster on October 6, 2021 - 2:33am

thanks for a great giveaway!

AJJ108's picture
Submitted by AJJ108 on October 6, 2021 - 2:36am

Thank you!

nidaje's picture
Submitted by nidaje on October 6, 2021 - 3:56am

Aiko and Chester.
Found the original well preserved in my record collection. Never forgot the feeling of holding this great album in my hands. True Déjà vu!

bluesbreaker's picture
Submitted by bluesbreaker on October 6, 2021 - 5:06am

This is basically the soundtrack of my life!

wendellkb's picture
Submitted by wendellkb on October 6, 2021 - 6:09am

How does it sound?

misterc59's picture
Submitted by misterc59 on October 6, 2021 - 6:21am

Thanks for doing this!

duese55's picture
Submitted by duese55 on October 6, 2021 - 6:54am

Great idea, I’ll welcome the vinyl in Europe and will handle with care..

emilybelle's picture
Submitted by emilybelle on October 6, 2021 - 9:41am

Amazing. If I won I'd have to give it to my mom because she's the reason why I love their music so much.

Dennis in NJ's picture
Submitted by Dennis in NJ on October 6, 2021 - 10:00am

Thank you Stereophile for another spectacular contest. I'm in!

dc_bruce's picture
Submitted by dc_bruce on October 6, 2021 - 10:02am

This album came out when I was in college. My roommate bought the record; I taped it. Of course the tape is long gone, as is the player.

Serves me right, I suppose.

X