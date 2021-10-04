Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Déjà vu Sweepstakes!

Register to win one of two Rhino Déjà vu 50th Anniversary Deluxe D2C Vinyl Editions (value $250.00 each), or a limited edition 16"x20" Henry Diltz photo(value: $1,500/priceless) we are giving away.

According to Rhino:

This version is only available for purchase on the official CSNY store and Rhino Store, and features the remastered original album and four additional LPs of demos, outtakes, early versions, and alternate versions of songs recorded during the Déjà vu sessions.

Presented as a 5 LP set in a beautiful box with a 12 x 12 softcover book, the collection comes illustrated with rarely seen photos from the era and annotated by writer/filmmaker Cameron Crowe, whose revealing liner notes recount the making of the album through stories told by the people who were there, including David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young.

Déjà vu was the most-anticipated new album in America in 1970. More than 50 years later, it's one of the most famous albums in rock history with legendary songs, including “Carry On” and “Teach Your Children,” that still resonate today.

Signed Original Photo

Also offered is a 1969 group photo by Henry Diltz in California as seen in the Special Edition "Déjà vu" 50th Anniversary Reissue. Signed by the photographer and is #9 in an edition of 10.

The 16"x20" photo itself sells for $1,500, but what makes this a priceless edition is that it was signed in 2021 for our readers by all four members of CSNY: David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young.

