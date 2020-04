AXPONA , the largest high-end audio event in North America, has rescheduled from April to August for 2020, but you can get a sneak peek at the new products audio manufacturers have in store by watching the show's Facebook Live event this—the day AXPONA 2020 was originally scheduled to open at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

Sponsored by Stereophile and Music Direct, AXPONA Livestream will feature 25 of the leading audio manufacturers who will update music lovers and the global audio community with timely subject matter, from new product demonstrations to what's next for each brand during this historic time. On what would have been AXPONA's opening day, you still have the opportunity to directly interact with many notable global manufacturers.

Hosted by Michael Fremer from Stereophile and Analog Planet and Bes Nievera from Music Direct, AXPONA Livestream gives you the opportunity to virtually experience your favorite audio brands in the same spirit AXPONA attendees have experienced on site for 11 years.

And we look forward to seeing everyone again in person at AXPONA, August 7-9, 2020!

Click HERE to watch the live stream!