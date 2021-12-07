Analog Corner #274: SMc Audio AC Nexus power conditioner, Kuzma 4Point 9 tonearm

|Columns
Hi
Frankly, my skeptical ears love the sound of "passive power conditioner" as the AC power current can go through the conditioner smoothly & ONTIME as there is no active componets inside to affect its passage.
For sonically reason primarily, I installed into my dedicated powerlines connected direct to my house power breaker panel for my audio rig, an inline L/C/R passive power conditioner (made in England) on each & every dedicated powerline.
That's said, $20,000 for a 4xFurutech outlets box with filter caps is very expensive indeed, IMO.
Years back I already got my tube phono-preamps & tube power amps plugged in Furuteck outlets mounted on a standard metal outlet wall box (hooked up to the conditioned dedicated powerline, for course).
YES, the Furuteck outlets really do the magic !!! My power amps sound soooo much more punchy, & energized ever since!!!! No kidding at all.
I am very gratified for such improved sound without wrecking my wallet for some exotic power outlet boxes.
Listening is believing
Jack L