Vivid Audio introduces Giya Cu loudspeakers featuring technology from Moya M1

Mark Henninger Oct 10, 2025
Vivid Audio announced the Giya Cu (Copper), a third-generation update to the Giya loudspeaker line that adds copper-capped upper and lower midrange drivers and revised enclosures.

The company says the copper caps lower second- and third-harmonic distortion, with a 20dB reduction in the latter. The enclosures are described as lighter, stiffer, and smoother than prior Giya models; in the G3 Cu and G4 Cu the tapered tubes now sit within the main enclosure, yielding a simpler profile consistent with the G2 and G1 Spirit.

The series comprises four four-way, five-driver models: Giya G1S Cu (G1 Spirit), G2 Cu, G3 Cu, and Giya G4 Cu Series 2. Core technologies include catenary dome profiles, tapered tube loading on all drivers, reaction-canceling compliant mounts, super-flux magnets, aerodynamically enhanced reaction-canceling ports, and stressed-skin resin-infused glass/carbon-fiber sandwich composite enclosures.

All models add redesigned crossovers, Moya-style individual grilles, and easier terminal access.

"We try to provide the clearest possible window on the original performance, and we like to believe we have succeeded!" the company stated in its announcement.

Vivid Audio was founded in March 2001 by Philip Guttentag and Laurence Dickie. Dickie, who designed the Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus and received a Queen's award for the effort, leads the engineering team. All Vivid speakers are handmade by 35 skilled employees at the company's Durban, South Africa factory.

Vivid Audio
vividaudio.com

