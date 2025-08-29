Scott Walker Audio will host a three-day Super Speaker Showcase at its Keller, Texas showroom (1101 Keller Parkway) on September 26-28. Hours are 12–5 pm CT each day.

Admission is free. Seating is limited; reservations are required. Attendees may reserve for more than one day. You can register by clicking here . A light lunch will be served. For out-of-town visitors, a Hampton Inn is directly across the street, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is about 20 minutes away, and there are approximately 50 restaurants within 10 minutes of the store.

Speakers: Estelon Extremes MKII

Electronics: (4) Vitus Signature amps; Vitus Signature preamp

Digital: Taiko Olympus server

Analog: SonoruS ATR10 MKII tape machine

Cables & accessories: Crystal Cable; Synergistic SRX Power; ART; Seismion; Ekustik Treatments; ASC Tube Traps

Reps attending: Aldo Filippelli (Estelon, Vitus, Crystal Cable, ART, Ekustik); Jason “The Audio Junkie”

Speakers: Acora Acoustics VRC

Electronics: Audio Research 330M monoblocks; Audio Research Reference 10 preamp

Digital: Aurender N50 streamer; MSB Cascade DAC

Analog: SonoruS ATR10 MKII tape machine

Cables & accessories: Crystal Cable; Synergistic SRX Power; ART; Seismion; Ekustik Treatments; ASC Tube Traps

Reps attending: Val Cora (Acora Acoustics); Aldo Filippelli (Estelon, Vitus, Crystal Cable, ART, Ekustik); Allan Haggar (Audio Research)

Speakers: Von Schweikert Audio Ultra 11 with Foundation subwoofers

Electronics: (2) VAC 455iQ power amps; VAC Statement Line Stage preamp

Digital: Taiko Olympus server; MSB Cascade DAC

Analog: SonoruS ATR10 MKII tape machine

Cables & accessories: Crystal Cable; Synergistic SRX Power; ART; Seismion; Ekustik Treatments; ASC Tube Traps

Reps attending: Damon Von Schweikert (VSA); Aldo Filippelli (ART, Crystal Cable, Ekustik Treatments)

Call (817) 320-3145.