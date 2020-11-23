Something's Coming

|Columns
Comments on this should be interesting, lets see how much same-old it generates.
Thanks again!
The struggle continues to this day for some reason, and boy-howdy is it ferocious, especially regarding cables.
People, please, you want to grow our industry? This isn't productive. It drives music lovers away from a potential joy of a lifetime. Which, given the circumstances, is a crying shame, as now you can buy so much quality for so little money. Check out Herb Reichert's Gramophone Dreams column, or Steve Guttenberg's Audiophiliac YouTube channel, for reviews of affordable systems that make music the high-end way. Dealers, retailers, please realize that these people are out there and need their music, especially as we're all still suffering from the pandemic. Be imaginative and find ways to reach them in this new environment.
What drives normally sane people (loosely speaking) to such extremes of emotion? Why is it so damn personal? I made the mistake of telling one audiophile what I thought of his system, and he nearly killed me. Even his wife insulted me, saying that my system sounded too big. Never again—you learn to keep it to yourself. I've come to realize that people usually build audio systems that perfectly reflect their own tastes. It's who they are, and when you tread on their toes, they squawk. And if a reviewer dares to criticize a manufacturer's perfect baby by calling it limp as white asparagus, it's like calling their child ugly, and there's usually hell to pay. Hey, not everything's perfect, that's the point.
But, see, there's that thing again: Mark your turf, defend at all costs, us against them, never even listen to those on the other side (that's so ridiculous). Sound familiar? It would be great if objectivists would just withhold prejudgment and listen to a high-end system built with sound in mind. And vice versa. Then think about what they heard without immediate dismissal. Then maybe even talk about it. How radical!
Why does music exist after all? For pleasure. No matter your taste, there's music that's perfect for you at any particular moment, there to give you the pleasure you deserve 24/7. Speakers or headphones, LP, CD, HD streaming, whatever your pleasure, you can have it today and inexpensively to boot. Let the music engage you and take you places you've never been before.
Many audiophiles go crazy getting their systems up on their toes to achieve a certain blissful state of satori, a oneness with the music's energy so you feel it affecting you emotionally as it washes over you. You might suddenly find yourself falling into the music, experiencing it, totally involved, listening with more than your ears, letting the essential sound surround you for an almost transcendent experience. You "see" performers on an airy soundstage, and they seem almost real. That soundstage isn't attached to the speakers but surrounds them to the back, front, and sides. You'll no doubt find yourself leaning into the sound for pure pleasure. Man, you could listen to that all day, as the music provokes one emotional response after another. That's the point of it all. Audiophiles take what's there and make it better. Then they take it to heart.
Now look, let's face it, everyday life is radically changed now. We have to deal with the pandemic and the aftershocks sure to come. Visiting a dealer, even if there's one in your area, isn't going to be easy. And they could do better. I know a customer who told me, no, he wasn't going to call the grouchy dealer he'd just bought an expensive system from, because he wouldn't be able to answer his question and would just get mad because he wouldn't know the answer. I'm just shaking my head.
The shows are gone, at least for now. Some canceled with integrity by returning deposits, others doing themselves no favors by withholding those funds as next year's deposits. So, what the heck will replace audio shows? I've heard lots of ideas; the one that appeals to me most is manufacturers taking large rooms in a hotel, setting up their equipment and making sure it sounds great no matter how long it takes. Invite the press one day, and then the public, and sell some equipment—everyone's happy. Seems to me to be a natural (footnote 1).
In the meantime, angsty audiophiles must open up and share their passion. Play your kid's music and see if he has an ear for the difference. Some people hear it and bang, they want it right away. Others like it quiet; best not to force them. But, as I already mentioned, super performance is available at superlow prices these days, and I'm talking quality components.
Be proud to be an audiophile as well as a music lover. Admit it to yourself and the world. Enjoy your music, and do it any way that pleases you.
"and listen"
I would add to that "for awhile" because, at least for me, often the true sound and impact of a component or a system doesn't hit me immediately.
It is a bit like judging a person; sometimes what seems great in a small amount grates on your nerves after awhile. And sometimes something almost too subtle to notice can be endearing over time.
"manufacturers taking large rooms in a hotel, setting up their equipment and making sure it sounds great no matter how long it takes. Invite the press one day, and then the public, and sell some equipment"
I like that idea. I've never made it to an audio show but always wanted to try it. I like listening to different things and am curious how so many sound but I don't like wasting a salesperson's time in a store trying everything when I really have no intention of buying. Although, when I bought my speakers I had no intention of buying and the salesman just let me keep pushing buttons until I hit on ones that, for me, were perfect.
Certain personalities can't handle the ambiguity and the idea that there might be differences that can't be measured makes them crazy. Others are enraged by the thought that there may be factors that make no difference and can be ignored. It's important to subtly tease them until they turn red and pass out.
This was a joy to read. And, of course it is exciting to see your byline in Stereophile again.
Now, we need stories from the 'ribbon chair' — I hope you are working on some.
love ya !
herb
With anything Herb says. Thanks for such a thoughtful article.
You hit it on the head, J10! I see it every day on the various forums and FB pages. There is so much in common that we have to share...if we choose to. It is sad to hear that a customer would not want to call his dealer about the system he just purchased. That is a large part of the value we add. Finally - thanks for the footnote about our audio micro-show, Jim! We had a lot of fun sharing our passion.
Shayne Tenace
Owner - Tenacious Sound & Now Listen Here
Did the audiophile ask for your opinion of his system?
It could make a difference in how your opinion was received.
I use a rule for being served wine: If I am asked about the wine I am being served in official oenophile fashion, I will answer in an oenophile way. If I am not asked in a critical manner, I will say "Thank you!" for the pour and keep the party going.
Same goes for Hi Fi. I'm not there to poop on someone's system or its sound, so if I am not asked, I focus on the positives I notice and look for agreement. If it's an audiophile buddy, then I am assuming I am familiar with his/her room/house/tastes/set up, and can answer along the lines of my recollection of previous experiences and talk about what has seemed to change compared to last time...still without pooping on his/her system.
One's "opinion" and how it was expressed can have a great impact on how the conversation proceeds. Were the audiophile and his wife too sensitive, or was the opinion in a way they may have found heavy handed and dismissive.
Hi Fi Mr. Manners needs more details.
Regarding objectivism/subjectivism: anyone who is "purely" one or the other is wrong.
I used to like asking objectivsts how they picked their gear, especially speakers. The answer used to most often be a reply lacking in irony when they said, "By listening."
Sadly, nowadays, most audiophiles on either side answer with, "I read about it and bought it 'sound unheard' from the interwebs."
So, your point about the importance of shows is spot on. I hear way too many audiophiles say, "Why would I spend money going to a show?"
Keep spreading the show word, J10! We have a lot of edumacating to do on the value of the show!
I think think there's a culture just appeasing every one or alternatively being insulting based on one's own opinion. I try to accept (sometimes difficult) that people have different taste (like with wine) but there are objective observations why a system reproduces music more correctly.
I have issues with correlating brands and price with quality and I think why J10 piece is right on
Thats a rare one, isn't it? i.e. sudden enlightenment. Hmm.
Our Audio Industry is growing but not so-much here in the States where incomes have been stagnant since 1980ish.
Europe seems rather brilliant, doesn't it, mixed couples visiting Audio Shows, we don't tolerate that sort of thing here at RMAF, do we ? ( maybe Canada because they are a little different )
Japan & all of Asia seem to be Audiophile exciting in many ways. ( they even allow single women to attend their Shows )
Here in the States Retailing is getting crushed by Amazon and perhaps eBay with Factory Direct becoming an established norm.
Where will our Audiophile "Satori" come from, I could appreciate some.
Mr.Scull, do you envision something evolving over this next decade ? Do you have a vision ?
I wasn't around when you were here writing but I'm happy for you. You seem a straight shooter.
Tony in Venice
ps. I got hammered for a Speaker cable truss comment. I was ( and remain ) somewhat doubtful, but I do believe in Audiophile Fuses!