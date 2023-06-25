Seattle HiFi and Modwright

|
Columns
Nice coverage- JVS.
it would have been better with a MW CD/SACD player.
On the LP that contained Janis Ian's song, "Tattoo," the midrange was as attractive as the system's warmth and clarity. Then, on a 24/48 file of Glass Animal's "Gooey," bass was plentiful even if the very bottom of the range was sketched out a bit more than sounded fully.
Dan (above) explained that in his PH9.0XT tube phone stage ($5250), he had previously managed to cut the cost of his top-line PH150 phono preamp by $5000, shrink the chassis to compact form, and successfully retain 95% of the performance. Now he'd taken his LS300 preamp ($11,000) and cut the cost by almost $5000 by doing much the same thing.
"The LS 99 preamp is no longer dual-mono," he said, "but it easily retains 95% of the performance." The tube-rectified design uses 6922/7308/6dj8 driver tubes, while the matching PH9.0XT is a fully balanced transformer coupled, capacitor-less preamp with Lundahl output transformers and uses two 6C45 and two 6922/6DJ8/7308 tubes, and has a 5AR4 tube-rectified external power supply.
The KWA 99s weigh a mere 35lb each. The first 30 watts of their output is pure class-A. "They run hot, but you can touch them," said the chief designer in a team of five engineers.
Also in the system: AMG Giro MKII turntable with 9W2 tonearm ($11,500, above), Benz Micro Gullwing SLR cartridge ($3500), ModWright Analog Bridge with XLR Balanced Upgrade ($3900), Revel Performa F228Be speakers ($11,000/pair), Weiss DAC 204 ($2895), Computer Audio Design CAD USB Filter ($750), Cardas Nautilus power strip ($2000), a mix of Cardas Clear Beyond and Clear cabling, and a Solidsteel rack.
Nice coverage- JVS.
it would have been better with a MW CD/SACD player.
Dan is just the greatest.