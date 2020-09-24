A Real, Live, In-Person Hi-Fi Event in Pennsylvania, with Actual Humans!

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania–based hi-fi dealer Now Listen Here is holding a real, live, non-Zoom event this coming weekend, September 26 and 27, 2020, at the Hyatt House in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, next to the King of Prussia mall.

Jeff Joseph of Joseph Audio will be in attendance, demonstrating the Joseph Audio Pearl 20/20 Graphene loudspeakers. Mat Weisfeld of VPI will also be there, demonstrating prototypes of the company's "new modular direct-drive turntable, universal arm pod, and phono preamp." Sounds tasty.

Other products to be demoed include the Fyne Audio F704, which is a high sensitivity dual-concentric loudspeaker, and the new Chord Electronics Ultima 5 amplifier and the Ultima Pre 2 preamp, all having their North American debuts. Jeff Rowland electronics, Transparent cabling, and state-of-the-art digital front-end components from Chord and Sonore will also be displayed. "Event-only" pricing will be available on the demonstrated lines. Presumably that means lower prices, not higher, so bring your checkbook.

How can you have a real, in person in these times, you ask? Answer: by being safe. Masks are required, and your temperature will be checked before they let you in. If you don't want to wear a mask or have your temperature taken, that's totally fine, but please understand that you won't get in.

To allow for proper social distancing and to comply with Pennsylvania’s gathering limit of 25 people, a seminar format has been adopted, which means that participants must register for a particular 2-hour time slot (see below; its free). Attendees will spend an hour in each of two large rooms, with widely spaced chairs, listening to music and presentations. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. "Hyatt House is following procedures and protocols developed in consideration of guidance and information shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other leading organizations and experts, and local government requirements and guidance"—so reads the press release. So, please, don't show up and refuse to wear a mask, make a scene, and ruin everyone's good time. No, really, just don't.

If you wish to attend—I wish I could—please register at this Eventbrite page and choose a time that fits your schedule.