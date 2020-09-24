A Real, Live, In-Person Hi-Fi Event in Pennsylvania, with Actual Humans!

|Columns
Governor Wolf's Pennsylvania Emergency lockdown measure DENIED !!
Today's Legal Press is on fire with reporting about William S.Stickman IV, Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the 61 page decision concerning the Constitutionality of Emergency Lockdowns.
It seems that Govt. Lockdowns are a breach to our Constitutional Rights.
Freedom of Assy can resume, un-abated. Hmmmm
I'm not a Constitutional Legal specialist.
but...
I'm expecting Shows to resume. ( even if it kills us )
Tony in Venice
ps. two thumbs up