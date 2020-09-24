News

A Real, Live, In-Person Hi-Fi Event in Pennsylvania, with Actual Humans!

Jim Austin  |  Sep 24, 2020

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania–based hi-fi dealer Now Listen Here is holding a real, live, non-Zoom event this coming weekend, September 26 and 27, 2020, at the Hyatt House in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, next to the King of Prussia mall.

Jeff Joseph of Joseph Audio will be in attendance, demonstrating the Joseph Audio Pearl 20/20 Graphene loudspeakers. Mat Weisfeld of VPI will also be there, demonstrating prototypes of the company's "new modular direct-drive turntable, universal arm pod, and phono preamp." Sounds tasty.

Other products to be demoed include the Fyne Audio F704, which is a high sensitivity dual-concentric loudspeaker, and the new Chord Electronics Ultima 5 amplifier and the Ultima Pre 2 preamp, all having their North American debuts. Jeff Rowland electronics, Transparent cabling, and state-of-the-art digital front-end components from Chord and Sonore will also be displayed. "Event-only" pricing will be available on the demonstrated lines. Presumably that means lower prices, not higher, so bring your checkbook.

How can you have a real, in person in these times, you ask? Answer: by being safe. Masks are required, and your temperature will be checked before they let you in. If you don't want to wear a mask or have your temperature taken, that's totally fine, but please understand that you won't get in.

To allow for proper social distancing and to comply with Pennsylvania’s gathering limit of 25 people, a seminar format has been adopted, which means that participants must register for a particular 2-hour time slot (see below; its free). Attendees will spend an hour in each of two large rooms, with widely spaced chairs, listening to music and presentations. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. "Hyatt House is following procedures and protocols developed in consideration of guidance and information shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other leading organizations and experts, and local government requirements and guidance"—so reads the press release. So, please, don't show up and refuse to wear a mask, make a scene, and ruin everyone's good time. No, really, just don't.

If you wish to attend—I wish I could—please register at this Eventbrite page and choose a time that fits your schedule.

COMMENTS
tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on September 24, 2020 - 10:14am

Governor Wolf's Pennsylvania Emergency lockdown measure DENIED !!

Today's Legal Press is on fire with reporting about William S.Stickman IV, Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the 61 page decision concerning the Constitutionality of Emergency Lockdowns.

It seems that Govt. Lockdowns are a breach to our Constitutional Rights.

Freedom of Assy can resume, un-abated. Hmmmm

I'm not a Constitutional Legal specialist.

but...

I'm expecting Shows to resume. ( even if it kills us )

Tony in Venice

ps. two thumbs up

MatthewT's picture
Submitted by MatthewT on September 24, 2020 - 11:03am

And it only applies to PA.

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on September 24, 2020 - 3:14pm

Oh, that is my rash organisation of word thoughts.

The decision to suspend rights thru an emergency Act is considered unconstitutional. ( I think ) Of course, I'm not an attorney .

My attorney is explaining the Stickman ruling as the deciding voice in this matter.

So, it looks like, Audio ( and Auto ) Shows finally get some Legal Relief.

Bring your diving Bell Helmet.

Tony in Venice

ps. it's a Federal Judge so it's a National Decision, isn't it?, it can be appealed in a Federal Circuit Court and then taken up by the Supreme Court. but............

MatthewT's picture
Submitted by MatthewT on September 24, 2020 - 3:45pm

For the clarification. I would expect other legal action against lockdowns to be referencing this decision. Intersting times.....

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on September 24, 2020 - 4:58pm

Michigan is in Court over Emergency powers, I'm told.

Tony in Venice

barrows's picture
Submitted by barrows on September 24, 2020 - 4:46pm

I am glad to hear of this event taking place with Now Listen Here, and I am also glad that they will be taking all sensible precautions. Most audio shows cram a high density of listeners into small hotel rooms with very inadequate ventilation to be safe at all, and I do not expect "traditional" audio shows will be able to return until there is wide availability of a vaccine, probably late 2021 at the soonest.
Anyone who is not taking this C-19 seriously is not actually paying attention, and is also likely contributing to the infection rate, please take precautions folks, the more responsible we are now for each other, the sooner we will be able to get back to normal (and the events we care most about, live music).

