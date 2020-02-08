Pure Audio Project Quintet10 Horn2 Speaker, Pass Labs XP12 Preamplifier and XA25 Amplifier, VPI Prime Turntable, Luminous Audio Arion Phono Stage

It's not every day that you encounter a high-end loudspeaker that the end user actually assembles. Pure Audio Project has taken this unorthodox approach in introducing its brand-new Quintet10 Horn2 speaker at the Florida show.

It's a two-way design with five open baffles, four housing 10" drivers and the fifth housing a natural wood horn paired with a 1.4" compression driver. The frame is made of aluminum for the global market, but steel is deployed for the US. The horn handles quite a wide range of frequencies-a remarkable 550Hz to 20kHz. The other lower-frequency drivers/woofers are custom-made in Israel by Morel, a respected manufacturer that supplies drivers to a number of well-known high-end audio brands.

The baffles are made of Valchromat, a trademarked high-density, high-tech material composed of natural wood fiber combined with resins for saturated color. The speakers are available in five or six different hues with black and white being the most typical.

The Quintet10 Horn2 speaker package ships with everything you need and is sold online direct, with a retail price of $9000. The assembly requires no soldering, and I was told that it's been designed so that anyone can put it together—even those who aren't technically inclined.

The rest of the system included a Pass Labs XP12 preamplifier and XA25 power amplifier and a VPI Prime turntable, while Luminous Audio supplied its Arion phono stage and all cabling.

I wasn't able to give these a proper listen but perhaps will report back on the sound. Definitely curious . . .