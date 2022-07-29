The Pacific Audio Fest Starts Today

The first high-end audio show in the Pacific Northwest (PNW), the Pacific Audio Fest , runs Friday–Sunday, July 28–30, in the Doubletree Hilton near SEATAC airport. Opening times are 10am–6pm Friday and Saturday, 10am–4pm Sunday.

With temperatures forecast into the 90s for the entire show, you can bet that more than a few attendees who are staying at the show will spend some time cooling off in the pool. Or perhaps the bar. But maybe not, given how much there is to hear, see, and enjoy.

While attendance levels during a COVID surge are TBD, what's clear that whoever makes it will discover 51–52 active exhibit rooms, up to 16 HeadZone exhibits, a packed marketplace, eight seminars over the course of three days, and live entertainment every evening in the 14th floor Maxis Lounge. Signage is excellent, including for the competition: a unique Luthier's Showcase and NW Regional Wine and Spirits Tasting.