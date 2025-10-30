News

T.H.E. New York International Audio Show

Ken Micallef Oct 30, 2025
The first thing to know about T.H.E. New York International Audio Show is that it’s not in New York. The inaugural event was held Oct 24–Oct 26, 2025 at the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights, a New York bedroom community accessible from Manhattan by train, taxi, Uber, rental, or personal vehicle. There were no directions shown on T.H.E. Show’s website—though that's hardly a problem in the Google Maps era.

T.H.E. Show was slow to complete the website for this show; locating the online press portal was a challenge. At the event itself, signage was subpar: Demo rooms were somewhat scattered, some were difficult to find.

But as good things often come when you least expect it, the smallish venue provided ample space, time, and opportunity to listen to systems populated by little-known brands, major players, and brands you'll hear more from in the future. And in contrast to some larger shows, the elevators were quick and a cinch to navigate.

Floor 1, the most densely packed of the show, was unusual. The rooms were small, providing an intimate setting—a personal, up-close expanse–in which to listen. While this smaller footprint required exhibitors to work harder, the sonic dividends were clear. I was impressed by the sound in many of these rooms.

What else? There were several rooms in the lowest level, some of them quite large. A handful of exhibitors populated Floor 2. That was all.

Despite the small stature, T.H.E. Show provided one major, unexpected debut: Bill Voss of Technics unveiled a sweet-looking new turntable in the SL-1200 family. (See this post.) The show also featured seminars from J.R. Boisclair of WAM Engineering, Norman Varney of AV Room Service, Leo Ayzenshtat of Orchard Audio, and one from my earliest friend to share the audiophile jones, Vinh Vu of Gingko Audio. Surprises around practically every corner.

