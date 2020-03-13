Montreal Audiofest Reschedules for May, Previous Munich Dates

|Columns
Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy
This respected Authority went on the Joe Rogan Show 3 days ago to explain what we as Global Citizens can expect for the balance of this year 2020.
For the most part, our Media Corporations are having us in a Black-Out of accurate knowledge concerning this major health & security Issue.
Joe Rogan has Professor Michael T. Osterholm provide all of us with critically important insights.
This is the only comprehensive explanation being presented to the American Public.
40 and over at risk
Obese at risk ( 45% of our population )
Smokers at risk ( 20% of our population )
Projected fatalities in the 500,000 range.
I hope well for all of us.
Tony in Venice