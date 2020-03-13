Montreal Audiofest Reschedules for May, Previous Munich Dates

In a press release issued just a few minutes ago, the organizers of the Montreal Audiofest announced plans to reschedule their postponed show for 15–17 May, the original dates of the now-canceled High End Munich show.

It's a clever solution in a crowded audio show calendar: It's difficult to find dates when potential exhibitors are not already busy. And if all goes as hoped, the Montreal show could benefit from the cancelation of this year's Munich show: Companies that had planned exhibits in Munich could now present them instead in Montreal.

And yet, it is also a bit daring: Will the coronavirus crisis be sufficiently under control by then that Quebec's ban on large gatherings could be lifted?

Below, you'll find the complete statement released by Michel Plante and Sarah Tremblay, the Montreal show's organizers.

In light of the Quebec government's decision to ban all indoor events of more than 250 people, which includes the Montreal audio show which was scheduled to run March 27 - 29, we are working with the Hotel Bonaventure, home of the Montreal Audiofest for the past 11 years, to see if it's possible to reschedule the Montreal show for a date many of you had already reserved for an audio show: May 15 - 17, 2020, the weekend the Munich show was intended to take place.



This new show date is, of course, predicated on the hope that things have returned to relative normalcy, that the COVID-19 corovirus is under control and no longer poses a threat to the general population, and that the government has deemed the situation safe to the point of lifting the ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.



Imagine, a Montreal audio show without snow! (If you were looking forward to the snow, there's always next year. :-))



Stay tuned and stay safe.



Michel & Sarah