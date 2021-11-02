My Back Pages

Listening Deeply

Jason Victor Serinus  |  Nov 2, 2021

Take a walk at night. Walk so silently that the bottoms of your feet become ears.—Pauline Oliveros, Sonic Meditations

The one activity that distinguishes audiophiles from other music lovers is our practice of sitting in solitude and listening closely to music reproduced on a finely tuned playback system.

That is not to suggest that there's anything wrong with playing music in the background. But what's unique about us audiophiles is the seriousness of intent with which some of us sit in front of or among two or more speakers, or within a headphone soundfield, and focus intently on well-produced and well-reproduced music. What was formerly a collective ritual shared by millions of gramophone owners and folks who gathered 'round a piano for music-making and listening is now practiced by relatively few music lovers. Among them are the members of our loose-knit audiophile community who take great care in assembling sound systems that provide a superior listening experience.

But assembling great hardware and music software is just part of the equation. Turning off the world and focusing solely on music is not easy to do. First, one must quiet children, animals, roommates, partner, or spouse and shut out intrusions from neighbors, cars, planes, lawnmowers, and not so "smart" devices. (How can anything that interrupts music be "smart"?) When I retreat to my relatively soundproof listening room and control digital playback with my iPad, for example, I must remember to turn off the tablet's sound and place it out of view so that, in the middle of the quietest or most heart-gripping musical passages, texts and headlines about matters profound, ridiculous, or profoundly ridiculous don't distract me as they flash across the screen. (Editor Jim Austin has castigated me for not having a second iPad that's devoted solely to digital music playback. He has a point.)

Next, one must quiet the mind. Once I'm sure that the dogs have been walked and fed and that sufficient time remains before dinner or bed, I sit down, take some deep breaths, and prepare to enter an altered universe. In an act of will, I shut out the world and immerse myself deeply in the music that brings me joy. Joy, of course, can come in many forms. Music can make me smile, laugh, or sob. Some music touches my soul, transports me to new dimensions, or opens a portal to truths and mysteries beyond words. Other music infuriates. I try to make room for it all. Sometimes I embark on the journey with music tried-and-true, performed by artists I'm familiar with. At other times the music is familiar, but the artists and approach are new. And then there's music that's entirely unknown, which I eagerly explore to see what it can reveal.

What I value most deeply, beyond the music itself and the music's sound, is artists whose every sound is created with intention. I never tire of hearing how far Rickie Lee Jones goes in her bizarre rendition of the Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil" or how singers on the exalted level of Elisabeth Schumann, Lotte Lehmann, Maggie Teyte, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, Joan Baez, and Joni Mitchell sustain tension in a manner that transforms a simple string of notes into something profound. I can't explain how much it means to me to hear Schumann descend from a high note as if her voice was a feather floating downward on the cushion of a soft breeze, or to hear Teyte, in Debussy's Chansons de Bilitis, sound the last three words of "et tour à tour nos bouches s'unissent sur la flûte" (and our mouths join in turn on the flute) as if two people were engaged in the most profound act of lovemaking ever recorded.

Why does Billy Eckstine's and Ella Fitzgerald's singing almost always make me feel good? How do Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax manage to smile through their instruments when the music calls for smiles? How can Murray Perahia, with more than a little help from J.S. Bach, channel the voice of the Divine through a single aria, 30 variations, and a recapitulation? How can the soundscapes of Anna Thorvaldsdóttir be so rooted in the earth yet metaphysical in their expanse?

I don't have answers to these questions. Nor do I need them. What I do need, and crave, is the experience of getting closer to the artists and music I love. I not only want to hear intent; I want to feel it. And for that, a great sound system (or a great live performance in a superb acoustic) is essential.

The late teacher and music pioneer Pauline Oliveros defined deep listening as "a way of listening in every possible way to everything possible, to hear no matter what you are doing." Oliveros is talking about listening into music and sound in a way that transports you to a level where subject and object—listener and that which is listened to—become one. She's describing the unity that comes about when we merge with what we are hearing.

It's a lofty goal, this merging, and its ambitiousness increases my desire to create the mindset, listening space, and sound system where unity with music in all its manifestations is possible. Hence, I take great delight in every change to system and room that enables me to hear more of what artists, composers, and sound engineers hope to convey.

What some might dismiss as nervosa I see as a path to nirvana. As hilarious at it may seem to contemplate achieving samadhi via an 80-year-old recording and a change of interconnect, it's a dance I love. And there you have it.

COMMENTS
Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on November 2, 2021 - 11:36am

To me, audiophilia is like optometry. It helps me see better, but there are those who don't need such sonic remediation to extract the same amount of joy.

My wife is a fantastic music lover, and takes great and deep pleasure from musical experience. She doesn't need to hear the subway at Carnegie Hall to fully get a musical performance.

I think I can extract the full measure of pleasure from a piece of music while zipping about in my car, too. I enjoy the Hi Fi at home, of course, but the pleasure is often where I find the music, not specifically in my Hi Fi room. (That would make it a fetish, more than anything. I mean, more and more microscopic detail in many things can change something like romance into 'anatomy.)

Aaron Copland on a pair of battery powered speakers speaking to me from my iPhone as I sit in an actual panorama can crush the same experience on my Hi Fi!

I may have to turn in my audiophile card, but the gear is a toy that I enjoy playing with and listening to as I play music, but I don't think I've ever heard a piece of music on any Hi Fi that transported me from "Meh" to "Marvelous!" The Hi Fi enhances, but is never essential. Hi Fi is an accoutrement more than essential nutrient...but that's only to me. Every audiophile gets to decide for themself.

I mean that all in good humor, I LOVE Hi Fi, but I don't need it.

I hope that makes sense.

I love audiophilia and (most) audiophiles. It's a party!

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on November 2, 2021 - 2:52pm

A lot to ponder.

jason

georgehifi's picture
Submitted by georgehifi on November 2, 2021 - 11:45am

The pianist only has xray eyes for the babe in the pink top.

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on November 2, 2021 - 1:32pm

It's a woman. Do you really need to indulge in this sexism, George (assuming your name is George)?

The pianist is Claude Debussy. I don't know the details around the photo, but he had affairs with numerous women and was married twice. At least one of those affairs caused a scandal that resulted in the loss of many friends.

Awsmone0's picture
Submitted by Awsmone0 on November 2, 2021 - 2:21pm

This photo is cropped from the original, was taken in 1893 , and the gentlemen behind Debussy is Chausson turning the pages for him :)

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on November 2, 2021 - 2:50pm

I just checked the 10-CD set which has this as a cover and was going to post something to that effect. Please correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe subjects had to hold stock still for photographs in 1893. My guess is that the photographer directed everyone into the poses shown in the photo.

Do you know whether the woman was a listener or, perhaps, a singer?

The year after this (colorized) photo was taken, Chausson ended his friendship with Debussy in protest over one of his affairs.

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on November 2, 2021 - 3:45pm

Ah, the miracles of the internet. Please see: https://www.alamy.com/na-franais-claude-debussy-au-piano-lt-1893-dans-la-maison-de-luzancy-chez-son-ami-ernest-chausson-de-gauche-droite-yvonne-lerolle-mme-lerolle-raymond-bonheur-henri-lerolle-ernest-chausson-claude-debussy-christine-lerolle-mme-chausson-etiennette-chausson-taken-in1893-unknown-431-debussy-au-piano-image210157798.html. This link describes everyone in the photo. The woman to the right of the piano, Christine Lerolle, was the sister of Yvonne Lerolle who is seated on the left. Renoir painted the sisters together at the piano four years later. He also painted Christine separately https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pierre-Auguste_Renoir_-_Christine_Lerolle.jpg

Degas is shown in this self-portrait with the sisters: https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/285444

As for how everyone ended up painting the sisters, they were the daughters of French painter and art collector Henry Lerolle, whose wife's sister was married to Chausson. Perhaps it was taken at the Lerolle residence, which was a meeting place for musicians including d'Indy, Debussy, and Dukas.

Even more interesting, Debussy dedicated piano several works to Yvonne Lerolle.

Which takes us back to the music...

X