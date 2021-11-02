Listening Deeply

|Columns
To me, audiophilia is like optometry. It helps me see better, but there are those who don't need such sonic remediation to extract the same amount of joy.
My wife is a fantastic music lover, and takes great and deep pleasure from musical experience. She doesn't need to hear the subway at Carnegie Hall to fully get a musical performance.
I think I can extract the full measure of pleasure from a piece of music while zipping about in my car, too. I enjoy the Hi Fi at home, of course, but the pleasure is often where I find the music, not specifically in my Hi Fi room. (That would make it a fetish, more than anything. I mean, more and more microscopic detail in many things can change something like romance into 'anatomy.)
Aaron Copland on a pair of battery powered speakers speaking to me from my iPhone as I sit in an actual panorama can crush the same experience on my Hi Fi!
I may have to turn in my audiophile card, but the gear is a toy that I enjoy playing with and listening to as I play music, but I don't think I've ever heard a piece of music on any Hi Fi that transported me from "Meh" to "Marvelous!" The Hi Fi enhances, but is never essential. Hi Fi is an accoutrement more than essential nutrient...but that's only to me. Every audiophile gets to decide for themself.
I mean that all in good humor, I LOVE Hi Fi, but I don't need it.
I hope that makes sense.
I love audiophilia and (most) audiophiles. It's a party!