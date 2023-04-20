AXPONA 2023

Krell with Magico: Grounded, Clear, Smooth, and Solid

Jason Victor Serinus  |  Apr 20, 2023

Add the phrase, "with extended low bass" and you've got a sense of the sound in the Krell room. Paired with Magico A5 loudspeakers ($28,000/pair), Krell's Vanguard DAC ($7500), KSA-i400 stereo amplifier ($36,500), and Anti-Cables, the system produced deep bass drums with excellence. The impact added juice to an old and not particularly graceful Telarc recording of Cincinnati Pops Orchestra's rendition of Johann Strauss II's ridiculous Banditen Galopp.

