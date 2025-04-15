Back in the Groove: Koetsu Returns to Vinyl’s Front Lines

Arturo Manzano, a longtime admirer of Koetsu phono cartridges, has reassembled Koetsu’s original team of artisans to bring the acclaimed brand back to the international market.

“Koetsu was one of the first brands I distributed after I founded AXISS Audio distribution over 30 years ago,” Manzano explained outside one of AXISS’s many rooms at AXPONA. “I was despondent that since the death of the son of the company’s founder and designer, Yoshiaki Sugano, in 2023, this touchstone brand was no longer available. So, with my new company, Analog2Fidelity, I’ve brought together the original team that built Koetsu cartridges for over 40 years.”

Some of Koetsu’s artisans have come out of retirement to help bring the original designs back to market. Once an international team of distributors is ready to go, the company’s Urushi Vermillion, Urushi Wajima, and Rosewood Standard cartridges will again be available worldwide.