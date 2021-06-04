June 2021 Classical Record Reviews

|Columns
JVS' review of the DSQ's Beethoven/Bartok/Bach is spot on. I think this is the best of the Prisms so far. The DSQ approaches these visionary works intellectually but never cold. They illuminate details here and there - little bits of rhythms, tonal shadings, dynamics and brilliant Beethoven touches - that make these sound fresh. Their sound is perfect for late Beethoven: rhythmically alert, each part standing out, not overly smoothed or bottom heavy, not vibrato laden. Hearing the DSQ's late Beethoven is never boring or routine. The couplings are essential too. Their Bartok while not at the level of the classic Hungarian SQ or Vegh's is still smart and full of individual touches that make this an essential purchase for string quartet aficionados.