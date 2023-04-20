JBL: (Still) Rocking in the Free World

A classic American brand, as flag-waving as the Fourth of the July, with an impressive history as a US industrial giant, all ears perk up when new JBL product is announced. Today's declaration brought to you by AXPONA: the new JBL 4329P Studio Monitor ($4500/pair, below).

With Harman International and Music Direct's Cory Robertson and Eldon Henry manning the room (below), I learned this wireless powered speaker, with Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in, and Apple AirPlay 2, is a bi-amped design with separate woofer and tweeter amplifiers. A modern transducer meant for home or the home studio, it features a JBL 2409H 1" compression driver with "high-definition imaging dispersion horn," and an 8" cast-frame, paper-cone woofer, the 4329P is a bass-reflex design with dual front-firing ports. With 600W total system power available, the 4329P kicks 50W to the horn-loaded tweeter and 250W to the woofer from internally mounted class-D amps.

The speaker's built-in DAC supports high-resolution audio files up to 24-bit/192kHz (when connected using included the Digital Link cable), up to 24-bit/96kHz resolution when speakers are connected wirelessly. And like all modern componentry, the 4329P supports AAC, AIFF, ALAC, DSD (to PCM), FLAC, MP3, MP4, OGG, WAV, WMA, and MQA. If only George Washington knew what he was getting us into.

Also making an appearance, a pair of JBL Classic L100s ($2200/pair, above) were powered by a JBL SA750 integrated amplifier ($3000).