Due to the ongoing pandemic threat, High End Munich 2021, which had been rescheduled to September 9-12, has been canceled for this year. The 2020 show was also canceled. If things go according to plan, the show will pick back up again in its usual May slot in 2022. See the press release below for more details. High End Munich is the second show to be canceled in recent days. The cancelation of the new Pacific Audio Fest, which was scheduled for Seattle in late July and early August, was announced last week. The premiere of the Seattle show is now scheduled for July 29-31, 2022.