T.H.E. New York International Audio Show 2025

Audio Group Denmark's Peter Hansen, Børresen founder Michael Børresen, and Aavik's Lars Kristensen brought multiple products in two separate configurations to T.H.E. Show.

EMC 1 held two large systems. System one comprised Aavik separates: SD-588 Streamer/DAC ($30,000), I-588 integrated ($30,000), P-588 stereo power amplifier ($30,000). Børresen M2 flagship floorstanding speakers ($199,500/pair) and Børresen A3 BBM active bass modules ($21,000/ea.) were also employed.

An Ansuz D3 loom of cables and accessories included Ansuz Mainz8 D3 power distributor ($10,000), Ansuz PowerBox D3 ($5250), Ansuz PowerSwitch D3 ($6930), Ansuz Signalz D3 1m interconnects ($12,180/pair), and Ansuz Speakz D3 2m speaker cables ($19,640/pair).

The second system was no less impressive: an Aavik U-288 streamer/DAC/integrated ($30,000) driving Børresen C3 floorstanding speakers ($40,000/pair). A complete Ansuz C3 loom of cables and accessories completed the setup: Ansuz Mainz8 C3 power distributor ($6750), Ansuz Signalz C3 interconnects ($4520/1m pair), and Ansuz Speakz C3 speaker cables ($9660/2m pair).

At EMC 1, the smaller system played a show favorite: "" by The Fairfield Four. This classic four-part harmony a cappella barbershop/gospel features a deep baritone vocal that expose lesser drivers as what they are.

The Aavik/Børresen rig delivered a pure, driving portrayal of the classic style, from the deep solo bass to the soaring harmonies, all rendered in a soundstage as vast as the Mississippi. The noise floor was ... missing? The silence made me gasp for air.