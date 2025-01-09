News

Hegel Announces H150 Prodigy Streaming Integrated Amplifier

Mark Henninger Sep 01, 2025

Hegel has introduced the H150, a streaming integrated amplifier that replaces the H120. The company says the H150 uses the same streaming platform and control app found in the H400 and H600, adds a Moving‑Magnet phono stage, and in a first for Hegel, plays music directly from a USB‑A drive. Hegel refers to the H150 by the nickname Prodigy.

Power is rated at 2 × 75W into 8 ohms (1 kHz, 1% THD) from a class‑AB output stage with the company’s SoundEngine 2 topology. Published figures include damping factor >2000, operation into 2‑ohm loads, 0.01% THD at 50W/8 ohms (1kHz), >100dB SNR, and 5Hz–100kHz bandwidth. The H150 uses a toroidal power transformer and a custom four‑layer DAC architecture influenced by the Viking CD player.

Streaming support covers Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, UPnP, and airable internet radio/podcasts. Roon Ready is pending certification. Supported formats include MP3, WAV, FLAC, ALAC, AIFF, AAC, PCM, and Ogg. Firmware updates are automatic, per the company.

Digital I/O includes 2 × optical S/PDIF (one described as TV‑optimized), 1 × coaxial S/PDIF input, USB‑B, Ethernet, and USB‑A for external drives/charging. A coaxial S/PDIF digital output can forward signals from the digital inputs. Hegel specifies up to 24‑bit/192kHz over network, USB‑B, and coax S/PDIF; optical is up to 24‑bit/96kHz. Analog I/O includes balanced XLR in, unbalanced RCA in, and MM phono input. There's a headphone jack, and a variable RCA line out for subwoofers or external amplification.

Listed ease‑of‑use features include auto input‑sensing/auto source selection, adjustable auto‑standby, pre‑loaded TV‑remote codes for volume/power, multi‑room via AirPlay or Google Cast (and via Roon when certified), optional voice control through Apple/Google ecosystems, and full control from the Hegel Control app.

Price & availability: $3600 (US); €2995 (EU). Shipping is slated to begin in late October. Finish: black or white. Dimensions/weight: 17" × 12.2" × 3.15" (W×D×H); 20.9 lb (9.5kg).

Company Info

Hegel
https://www.hegel.com/en/

