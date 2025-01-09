Hana has introduced the Umami Black, a new top-of-line moving‑coil phono cartridge above the Umami Red and Blue. US list price is $11,500. First public US demos are scheduled for September 6 at Quintessence Audio (Morton Grove, IL), with customer shipments beginning September 22. What’s new
The Umami Black’s headline change is a solid diamond cantilever carrying a nude Microline stylus. The cartridge also debuts Hana’s OKD high‑efficiency generator, which combines an inverted U‑shaped front yoke with an integrated pole piece/rear yoke. According to the company, the geometry improves energy transfer and lowers resonances; the magnetic and signal‑path parts receive cryogenic treatment. Body and materials
The open‑air Auricle body is machined from A7075 duralumin and finished in Urushi lacquer via a thermoset process; a black zirconia inlay on the facia is used for damping. Threaded mounting holes are retained. Inside are a neodymium‑iron‑boron (NdFeB) magnet and a 2mm square hybrid carbon–permalloy armature, hand‑wound with 30µm 4N copper on Excel’s proprietary machinery. The generator terminates in gold‑plated pins. The cartridge is hand‑built in Japan.
The Umami Black’s headline change is a solid diamond cantilever carrying a nude Microline stylus. The cartridge also debuts Hana’s OKD high‑efficiency generator, which combines an inverted U‑shaped front yoke with an integrated pole piece/rear yoke. According to the company, the geometry improves energy transfer and lowers resonances; the magnetic and signal‑path parts receive cryogenic treatment. Body and materials
The open‑air Auricle body is machined from A7075 duralumin and finished in Urushi lacquer via a thermoset process; a black zirconia inlay on the facia is used for damping. Threaded mounting holes are retained. Inside are a neodymium‑iron‑boron (NdFeB) magnet and a 2mm square hybrid carbon–permalloy armature, hand‑wound with 30µm 4N copper on Excel’s proprietary machinery. The generator terminates in gold‑plated pins. The cartridge is hand‑built in Japan.