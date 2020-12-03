Gramophone Dreams #43: First Watt F8 power amplifier

|Columns
Mr. Reichert,
It seems to me that in every review of a new amp that comes across your review desk you compare it to the Line Magnetic 518IA. Based on most of these reviews, the LM-518IA holds its own and in many key parameters betters these newer amplifiers. You never tell us of any breakdowns of the LM-518IA even with all of the physical moving you must do with this amp. I never even read of you replacing any of its tubes!
If I were considering buying an integrated or power amp this day I would purchase a second-hand LM518IA and live happily for a long, long time!
Zwingli