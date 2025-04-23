Got Cash? Magico, D'Agostino, Antipodes, Wadax, Telos, and Vyda Build a $2M Temple of Tone

Among the many systems at AXPONA 2025, Magico’s claimed the triple crown: most expensive, most imposing, and most sonically impressive. Entering the hushed, curtained-off, two-story Club Room felt like crossing into sacred space.

Magico didn’t provide prices for most products, but the company’s Peter Mackay (pictured) estimated the system at over $2 million. Center stage stood the 1000lb Magico M9s ($750,000/pair), powered by D’Agostino Relentless 800 monoblocks ($195,000/pair) for the woofers, and Relentless Epic 1600 monoblocks ($349,500/pair) for the mids and highs. The sheer scale nearly distracted from the Vyda Laboratories cables (around $10,000 for an 8’ pair of speaker wires).

The racks held a D’Agostino Relentless preamplifier ($151,000 with the new remote), an Antipodes Oladra music server ($29,000), Wadax’s full Atlantis Reference stack—server, transport, and DAC, $350,000 total—plus Telos Audio Design’s Earth Grounding Monster and Power Station ($48,500 and $108,000 respectively).

I’ve played Boris Blank and Malia’s “Celestial Echo” (from their Convergence album) countless times, but the size and scale here—especially the deep, articulate bass—was staggering. Even more impressively, those seismic low notes felt in perfect proportion to the frequencies above, enhancing rather than overpowering the whole.

“Dindirindin,” a pristinely recorded a cappella track by Calmus Ensemble Leipzig, stopped me cold. The voices felt vivid, suspended in black. As much as every detail was revealed, nothing sounded analytical. This was one of the most organic-sounding systems I’ve ever encountered.

Ben Webster’s “How Long Has This Been Going On?” reminded me it was time to move on. I would’ve loved to linger, but duty called.