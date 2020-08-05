Florida Audio Expo is 2021's First Audio-Show Casualty

The organizers of the 2021 Florida Audio Expo have announced the show's cancellation. All deposits, the organizers say, have already been refunded.

“We sincerely appreciate the exhibitors, consumers, and media that support us,” says Bart Andeer, co-founder and operations manager of the Florida Audio Expo, quoted in a press release sent out by Sue Toscano of Toscano Communications. “This decision isn’t the outcome we hoped to announce, but in our estimation, is the best option for our event given the information available at this time. We will always put our customers’ well being first. We remain vigilant and hope that 2022 will bring new opportunities to come together and celebrate our love for music.”

The show had been scheduled for February 12–14, just two months before the 2021 AXPONA, which is scheduled to take place in Schaumburg, Illinois, in mid-April, with Munich just one month later. Anyone care to bet on what show will be the next to take place?