Eon Art/Oracle/Gershman Acoustics/IsoAcoustics/Cardas

And now for something completely different, Part 3.

Ever heard of a monophonic integrated amplifier? An amp that includes a single amplification channel along with its single channel preamplification stage? I hadn't until I visited manufacturer Eon Art's room, which was demoing a pair of such a rare, in fact, one-of-a-kind, beast, called the Boson ($72,537/each).

This 250W amp is particular in other ways, including that it's a dual hybrid: it's both a tubed and solid state design and a linear and switching one, employing a combination of class-A and class-D circuits. And if those things weren't peculiar enough, you can also slide out the front panel of the unit, like a drawer, to change your preamp or power supply tubes. What a great idea, but keep the coffee away!

Centered around the Bosons were an Oracle Delphi Reference MkVI turntable/Turbo power supply combo, fitted with a Reed 1H 9.5 tonearm and an Oracle Corinth low output MC cartridge ($24,485 total), while the rest of the system included an Oracle PH200 MkIII ($2750) phono stage, Gershman Acoustics Grand Avant Garde speakers ($16,995/pair w/IsoAcoustics feet), and Cardas Clear cabling throughout.

As soon as the music started I jotted down three words: touch, touch, touch. There was a filigreed quality to the sound that was tactile, nuanced, transparent, and sumptuous. It sounded rich, tonally, but also in the sense of fancy. The system also delivered large-scale dynamics and lower bass extension without breaking a sweat. Long live the Boson! (And the rest of the gear, of course.)

(All prices in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

COMMENTS
Kal Rubinson's picture
Submitted by Kal Rubinson on October 26, 2022 - 8:32am

Sure. That's exactly how many of us, of a certain age, started out.
https://www.stereophile.com/images/1211hk.prel.jpg

rschryer's picture
Submitted by rschryer on October 26, 2022 - 10:24am

...the term "monophonic integrated amplifier", but where's the other mono? :-)

Kal Rubinson's picture
Submitted by Kal Rubinson on October 26, 2022 - 10:38am

Here, along with the matching tuner. :-)
https://img.canuckaudiomart.com/uploads/large/2983037-5fa67609-harman-kardon-prelude-amps-and-overture-tuner-as-parts.jpg

rschryer's picture
Submitted by rschryer on October 26, 2022 - 10:45am

Damn!

